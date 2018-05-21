Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside to host jewelry and ceramic arts event

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 21, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
Sterling silver cuff created by jewelry designer Mike Bird-Romero, whose work will be featured at Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside.
COURTESY FOUR WINDS GALLERY
Sterling silver cuff created by jewelry designer Mike Bird-Romero, whose work will be featured at Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside.

Updated 5 hours ago

Four Winds Gallery, 5512 Walnut St., Shadyside, is hosting Art of the Pueblos from 6 to 8 p.m. May 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26. The events will feature master jeweler Mike Bird-Romero and author Charles King, who will give a lecture on ceramic arts 10 a.m. May 26. Free, but pre-registration is recommended.

Details: 412-682-5092 or fourwindsgallery.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me