Fashion

Brit school bans shorts for boys, says they can wear 'gender neutral' skirts

Chris Pastrick | Monday, June 4, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
The Chiltern Edge Secondary School in Oxfordshire approved a“more formal” uniform policy, estabishing that trousers and skirts are the only permitted leg wear.
Pixabay
Google
Updated 2 hours ago

A middle school's new uniform policy has made skirts the only acceptable warm-weather uniform for boys. No shorts allowed.

England's Metro reports the Chiltern Edge Secondary School in Oxfordshire approved the “more formal” policy last September, establishing that trousers and skirts are the only permitted leg wear.

The fashion rules were recently tested by a parent, Alastair Vince-Porteous, who asked teachers whether his son was allowed to wear tailored shorts to school. He was told the school's uniform policy was gender neutral and there were only two options.

So, he asked the only next logical question.

“I know that in the past other schools have worn skirts, so I asked if my son able to do that and the school said yes,” Vince-Porteous told Metro.

“It's a shame we can't be more grown up about it, we aren't asking for rara skirts or skinny jeans, just grey tailored shorts for two months a year, it's not a big deal.”

The school's headmaster, Moira Green, has defended the new uniform policy, saying, “With the support of parents, Chiltern Edge made the decision to move to a more formal uniform. This has been a success.”

The school is set to join with another, Maiden Erlegh Trust, to become an academy in August.

