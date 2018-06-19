Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fashion

Trafford costume designer to be part of two historic events

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Trafford's Jessica Young is the founder of Penny River Costumes, an historic costume company based in Trafford. She made these outfits and will be part of events at Bushy Run Battlefield Museum in Penn Township on June 20 and at Historic Hanna's Town in Greensburg on June 23-24.
Jessica Young is the founder of Penny River Costumes, an historic costume company based in Trafford. She will present the program “Eighteenth Century Clothing” at 7 p.m. June 20 at the Bushy Run Battlefield Museum in Penn Township.

The company name was inspired by her daughter, River Penelope who is 5 years old, who loves to dress up. Her mother designs outfits she is considering making for grownups the size of daughter because they are much smaller. A lot of the pieces are hand sewn.

Her talk is part of the History Speaks Series and will include a demonstration of the different pieces and parts of typical 18th century dress for men, women and children, featuring garments that she's made. The event will also include a “getting dressed” segment and a colonial fashion show.

Young will also be available for questions from the audience.

Young has a degree in theatrical costuming from the University of Richmond, and has worked as a costumer for Carnegie Mellon University and Colonial Williamsburg.

“I design costumes because I want them to be worn,” says Young, who also will be part of the Frontier Court Reenactments event, hosted by the Westmoreland County Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23-24 at Hanna's Town in Greensburg.

Young's company is named Penny River and her collection is available at etsy.com/shop/pennyriver.

Tickets for both events are $10

Details: bushyrunbattlefield.com or westmorelandhistory.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

