Trafford costume designer to be part of two historic events
Updated 8 hours ago
Jessica Young is the founder of Penny River Costumes, an historic costume company based in Trafford. She will present the program “Eighteenth Century Clothing” at 7 p.m. June 20 at the Bushy Run Battlefield Museum in Penn Township.
The company name was inspired by her daughter, River Penelope who is 5 years old, who loves to dress up. Her mother designs outfits she is considering making for grownups the size of daughter because they are much smaller. A lot of the pieces are hand sewn.
Her talk is part of the History Speaks Series and will include a demonstration of the different pieces and parts of typical 18th century dress for men, women and children, featuring garments that she's made. The event will also include a “getting dressed” segment and a colonial fashion show.
Young will also be available for questions from the audience.
Young has a degree in theatrical costuming from the University of Richmond, and has worked as a costumer for Carnegie Mellon University and Colonial Williamsburg.
“I design costumes because I want them to be worn,” says Young, who also will be part of the Frontier Court Reenactments event, hosted by the Westmoreland County Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23-24 at Hanna's Town in Greensburg.
Young's company is named Penny River and her collection is available at etsy.com/shop/pennyriver.
Tickets for both events are $10
Details: bushyrunbattlefield.com or westmorelandhistory.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.