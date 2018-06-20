Amazon's Prime Wardrobe service now available to all without invite

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amazon has made it easier to shop for clothing in your home and that service is now available without an invitation, according to the company's blog.

All Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can now order items in various sizes, colors and styles and heve them delivered for free.

#PrimeWardrobe is officially here! Start your own Prime Wardrobe box now to try before you buy: https://t.co/teXLBYCftx pic.twitter.com/Lq5KlMT8xp — Amazon.com/Fashion (@AmazonFashion) June 20, 2018

Men, women and kids have seven days to try on shirts, blouses, pants, dresses and shoes. Then send back everything you don't want for free. You get a resealable shipping box and the postage is prepaid. You pay only for the clothes you keep.

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: First look at Amazon's 'Prime Wardrobe,' a new service that lets you try before you buy! @RebeccaJarvis has the story: pic.twitter.com/TFmSxOUrR1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2018

The Prime Wardrobe service has been in beta mode for about a year but customers had needed invitations. That was lifted today.

Amazon says the items most ordered by women are denim and dresses. Men are trying tops, jeans and casual pants.

Customers most often shop Amazon's private label brands, like Lark & Ro, Daily Ritual, Amazon Essentials, and Goodthreads.

The company says shoes are the top Prime Wardrobe shippers for kids.

If you're looking for Amazon's private brands, here's a list to help you spot them:

Core 10 : premium activewear brand for women.

Daily Ritual : elevated basics for women.

Lark & Ro : women's wear-to-work staples and polished essentials.

Buttoned Down : men's dress shirts in 72 size combinations.

Goodthreads : smart and casual clothes for men.

Peak Velocity : activewear for men.

Moon and Back : 100% organically grown cotton clothing for babies and toddlers.

Simple Joys by Carter's : clothing for newborns and toddlers.

Spotted Zebra : unique clothes for boys and girls with bright colors and fun prints.