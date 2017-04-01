The Cubano sandwich gets a makeover

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cubano — a traditional pressed sandwich layered with two (!) kinds of pork and gooey cheese, balanced by tangy pickles and mustard — gets a quick-and-easy makeover with this big-batch version. Soft, squishy potato rolls replace the traditional crusty rolls for when you don't want to be panini-ing sandwiches to order. Instead, by using a heavy sheet pan to press the sandwiches into crispy, melty form, you can make a dozen at a time without breaking a sweat.

Casey Barber is a writer for TheKitchn.com, a blog for people who love food and home cooking.

Cubano Sheet Pan Sliders

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

12 dinner roll-sized potato buns (like Martin's), sliced in half

12 slices deli ham (about 1⁄ 2 pound)

1⁄ 2 pound sliced roasted pork shoulder, or un-sauced pulled pork

24 round dill pickle slices

12 slices deli Swiss cheese (about 1⁄ 2 pound)

Oil for brushing the rolls

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Stir the mustard and mayonnaise together in a bowl, then open each roll and spread the mustard mixture on both sides. Line the rolls up on the prepared baking sheet and fill each one with ham, roast pork, pickles, and cheese. Fold the slices of meat and cheese over on each other a few times as needed to make them fit loosely within the bounds of each roll.

Close each roll and lightly brush the tops with vegetable oil.

Place a second sheet of parchment paper on the sliders, then top with a large, heavy baking sheet or a double-burner griddle so that the sandwiches are pressed down. Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the cheese is completely melted and the sandwiches are toasty. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Recipe notes: The sandwiches can be assembled up to 4 hours in advance. Cover the sheet pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to bake on site. Or press and bake the sandwiches, then reheat in a 300-degree oven if desired.

Makes 12 sliders