'Neighborhood bar' showcases Pittsburgh beers

Notes: Vegetarian and vegan options available. The kitchen is closed on Sundays but you can bring your own food and enjoy a drink in the bar. Check the website for daily specials like “Fat Brewsday,” upcoming events and more. Reservations and major credit cards accepted.

Pittsburgh loves Pittsburgh. It's a fact that becomes clearly evident through our unwavering loyalty to all things black and gold. This intense self-love can even be traced back to the early 1900s beer industry.

In an effort to support local breweries and compete against national brands, breweries began to merge in Pennsylvania. Fifteen breweries from towns surrounding Pittsburgh came together to form the Independent Brewing Company. It operated with great success until Prohibition started in 1920 when it disbanded. It wasn't until 2014 when brothers Peter and Matt Kurzweg opened the Independent Brewing Company that the name was restored and its mission rejuvenated.

The small tavern in Squirrel Hill is modest and cozy. It's a classic neighborhood bar that almost guarantees you'll leave with a new friend if you pull up a stool at the bar. Besides the beer list, the real standout element is the massive IBC logo above the bar. It's made from tiny penny tiles, and even though it's a new addition, feels like it's been there for a lifetime. The chalkboard menu also hangs above the bar and displays the regularly rotating local beer menu. The dining room is a few steps down from the bar and small, so if you have a large party, make a reservation.

The menu also is small and features tavern favorites like fries and mac and cheese but with Mediterranean influence. Pay special attention to menu items with a rectangle around them. They're house specialties.

We started the night off with the shrimp and grits and rum-fired halloumi. Recommended by our waitress, the shrimp and grits were like a warm hug on a cold night. The grits were cheesy, the four Gulf shrimp were cooked to perfection, and the garlic sauce brought the whole dish together. The only oversight was the small pieces of stray shell left on the shrimp.

The rum-fired halloumi also was delicious. The thick, salty slices of grilled cheese came topped with dried apricot and caramelized onion and served with lightly toasted triangles of bread. The Maggie's Farm Rum could have been a more pronounced flavor, but that didn't stop us from eating everything on the plate.

Other starter options include Brussels sprouts with Gorgonzola and beer mustard, mussels in a spicy tomato cream and spiced olives.

For main course selections, guests can choose from dishes that should be eaten with either their hands or a fork. Current hand selections include a beer-and-buttermilk breaded fried chicken sandwich topped with pickles, mustard and smokehouse cheddar; a Middle Eastern spiced lamb burger with pickled onion and cucumber; or the falafel burger.

While the choice was hard, we went with the falafel burger. The patty is an Egyptian preparation that uses fava beans instead of chickpeas and heaps of green herbs. The result is a light and moist very green patty. While all the components for greatness were there (brioche bun, pickled onions), the sandwich was sadly blander than expected.

The fork portion of the menu is slightly longer. Our waitress steered us in the direction of the winter risotto with winter squash. While the flavor was great, the consistency wasn't creamy or silky but more as if it sat under a heat lamp for a little too long. Other pasta options include a wild mushroom ragu served over fresh ramen, mac and cheese with a crispy herb-cornflake crumble sprinkled on top, and linguini with vegetables.

The two salads are equally fresh and bright even in the dead of winter. And they can be made even heartier by adding one of the many extras like shrimp, eggplant or falafel. Besides the salads, the only other non-noodle option is the brisket, which is served as an open-faced sandwich with horseradish cheddar and wilted greens.

The real star of the Independent is the beer menu. Staying with the original mission of highlighting local beers, the Independent features beers from all around Western Pennsylvania. Current breweries include Hop Farm, Roundabout Brewery, Hitchhiker and Dancing Gnome Brewery. It's the place to go if you're a local beer hound in search of the latest and greatest beers these breweries are offering. If you have a hankering for a local beer but want it to go, try a “Crowler.” Pick your favorite draft and the 32-ounce can is sealed right at the bar.

For a tavern with a storied history surrounding beer, the Independent has a fairly extensive cocktail menu. Classic cocktails like Manhattans and new classics like the Gold Rush with bonded bourbon, lemon, and honey are available for sipping. Barreled and draft cocktails also are option. Try a house specialty Super Punch Shot. Served in a fancy little glass, the Super Punch is Jannamico Super Punch, a thick, syrupy liqueur with hints of licorice that has been chilled and carbonated. Independent Brewing also offers two-ounce pours of bourbon, scotch, rum, local spirits and more.

Julie Gongaware is one of the food-savvy ladies of eatPGH.com, who review restaurants for the Tribune-Review.