Table 105 brings global flavors to Ligonier

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

If there's one thing that life teaches, it's that you never know where you might end up.

So it was with David Valencia, a native of Chile, a graduate of Geneva College in Beaver Falls and a longtime college professor in Florida who now runs the kitchen at Table 105 on the Ligonier Diamond. The same goes for his wife, Kathy, a south Florida native and former real estate agent, who takes care of the front of the house.

“He always just loved to cook,” Kathy says. “This was always a dream.”

The pair met in Florida and, though neither has formal food preparation training, actually did have a catering business before they headed north to the Laurel Highlands in search of “a nice place to raise three young daughters,” Kathy says.

Their first local venture was Flavors Cafe, which they ran for five years in a spot about a block from the Diamond. The name and concept changed with a move in May to the current location.

“We wanted to do something more modern and upscale,” Kathy says. “Flavors Cafe didn't seem like a good name for a restaurant two doors down from an ice cream shop.”

Though Kathy says there's something on the menu for foodies and picky eaters alike, upscale shows in the weekend brunch menu with eggs Benedict choices like smoked salmon with dill Hollandaise ($14) or Venice Beach with tomato, guacamole and cilantro Hollandaise ($12); appetizers like Thai mussels in curry coconut broth ($12), and lunch items like ceviche ($13) and Korean pork lettuce wraps ($12).

Dinner entrees skew toward seafood, though meat and poultry lovers will find Parmesan-crusted chicken ($24), seared lamb lollipops ($28) and cast iron pan-seared black angus strip steak ($32).

Seafood is a no-brainer, David says, given his roots.

“Chile is like this,” he says, stretching his arms vertically to indicate the country's long Pacific Ocean coastline. “So much of our food comes from the sea.

“I grew up cooking with my brothers,” he says. “It's like Michael Jordan or LeBron James and basketball. They're not smarter that everyone else; they're just naturally good at what they do. We just know how to cook.”

Fresh and fragrant from the kitchen on a recent visit was David's Salmon Oscar ($35), a filet pan-seared to a crunchy char in clarified butter, served atop garlic mashed potatoes and layered with lump crab meat, bearnaise sauce and ribbons of sauted zucchini, carrot and yellow squash.

Also on the current menu are Chilean sea bass and Thai-style halibut ($34 each), ahi tuna ($29) and Deep Sea Linguini ($34) loaded with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and a daily fresh fish.

Serving quality fresh fish in landlocked Ligonier isn't that difficult, David says, with regular deliveries from Samuels and Son Seafood in Philadelphia (“the same company that supplies Wholey's,” Kathy adds).

Fresh is the watchword at Table 105, Kathy says. All ingredients are prepared fresh and all sauces and desserts, like creme brulee, key lime pie and pumpkin custard pie ($7 each), are made in house.

Most dishes are dusted with David's special spice blend, made for him by a company in Miami: “It has all the basics, plus oregano, cumin, herbs de provence ... and that's all I'm going to say.”

The restaurant is open and airy, with wood floors and a pressed tin ceiling that locals might recall from when the space was a G.C. Murphy five-and-dime.

The walls are papered with pages from old family books, with design and execution by the Valencia's three daughters, Andrea, Monica and Rebecca, who also pitch in as their schedules allow.

There actually is a Table 105 on the premises, a large orange-painted wooden table surrounded by a collection of mismatched chairs, suitable for large parties.

Tables are bare in the early hours, but linens and candles come out for dinner, when lights also are dimmed. There's a $3 per person corkage fee, though Kathy says future plans include a liquor license.

“Our landlord, who is a great business man, said start small and grow slowly,” Kathy says. “We're mostly marketing through word of mouth and social media. We're seeing a lot of repeat visitors. So far, so good.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.