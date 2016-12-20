Finish off that Christmas list with these 'hoppy' gifts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Time is running out.

Christmas is this Sunday, and some of us have not finished shopping ... or even begun (and please stop looking at me like that).

Fortunately, as readers of First Draft know, Western Pennsylvania is home to an ever-increasing number of fantastic craft breweries and bars that cater to the craft beer fan. So if your loved one loves craft beer — and who in Pittsburgh besides our wayward mayor doesn't? — then finishing off that Christmas list will be a breeze.

I had some ideas of my own, but first, I decided to take to Twitter and solicit some ideas.

@danspeicher contributed the first:

“A few @draailaag bottles, house of 1000 beers gift certificate, @4seasonsbrew or @Helltownbrewing bottles.”

Ah, Draai Laag. This is a repeat appearance for them in my annual Christmas column, as just two years ago I wrote the following of their St. Angus Belgian-style Christmas ale:

“It is superb. New flavors emerge with each sip; the cloves and orange peel strike a wonderfully unique balance.”

Still does.

Next, @jennifer3386 tweeted:

“Pimp My Sleigh 17oz snifters @FatHeadsPGH.”

Good call. The snifters go for $9 and can be purchased at Fat Head's South Side location. They feature the Pimp My Sleigh logo on one side and Fat Head's Brewery on the other. (For the record, Pimp My Sleigh is Fat Head's Belgian-Style holiday brew.)

The final shout out came from @ThenotfakeBG, who recommended “3-pack of crowlers from @Hitchhikerbrew. For $26? Not a bad deal.”

Agreed.

I'll add a few more last-minute ideas.

Church Brew Works in Lawrenceville sells a hooded sweatshirt with a built-in neoprene beer holder inside the front pouch pocket.

I've never worn one, so I can't vouch for its spill-proof qualities, if any, but it does come with a metal bottle opener attached to the pocket. Cost is $40.

Of course, a great and easy gift idea is to simply walk into any local brewery and pick up gift cards (they all have them) or a growler or two. Fill it up, bring it home, and you have a gift that will surely please.

Roundabout Brewery in Lawrenceville offers a variation of that theme with their 32-ounce Quart Cans. The one-time use, recyclable cans ensure the beer's quality until the recipient is ready to drink it, and who wouldn't want a sixer of beers made by Steve Sloan (who might be the most highly respected brewer by other brewers in the city)?

Penn Brewery in Troy Hill recently sold out its St. Nik's bock boxes, which included 22-ounce bottles of barrel-aged and reserve editions of its Christmas staple. They're still selling bottles, at $9 each. But the fancy packaging is gone.

Another idea from Penn Brewery: Tickets to Penn Brew U, scheduled for Feb. 11. For $53, participants get a behind the scenes look at the brewery, beer tutorials, plus personalized conversations with the brewery's chefs and brewers. More information is at pennbrew.com.

Moving on: I recalled from my July meeting with East End Brewing Co.'s founder and owner Scott Smith that he had a wide array of brewery gear. Gift cards, a bunch of T-shirts and baby onesies, plus a cool zipper hoodie for $40.

But for a stocking stuffer, try the Monkey Boy beer soap. That's right: beer soap.

“It's made with natural, preservative-free ingredients, with the addition of beer,” Smith says. “I used it this morning. It's fantastic soap, doesn't dry out my skin and I'm a pretty filthy guy, so I can personally endorse it.”

Final idea: Just buy your loved one a couple beers.

After all, winter is the time of year that our brewers break out their really big, really flavorful, really creative beers, including:

Rivertowne Brewing's Rudolph's Red Imperial Red Ale, Full Pint Brewing Co.'s Festivus brown ale, Grist House Brewing Co.'s Monk's Mystery Belgian Strong Ale, and Co-Star Brewing Co.'s Doppelbock.

Co-Star's doppelbock is a personal favorite, and it's going on tap this week at The Independent Brewing Co. in Squirrel Hill — which also sells gift cards — plus Smallman Galley and Bulldog Pub.

The Independent's co-owner, Pete Kurzweg, and I once shared a Co-Star doppelbock with Mayor Bill Peduto, about two years when — we thought — we fixed his beer taste by turning him away from Miller Lite and on to locally made craft beers.

On that night, Peduto sipped his Co-Star beer and commented: “This could end up in my fridge.”

It should have.

But it didn't.

Peduto, in a September interview with UpGruv, said that our intervention did not take, that he has added no local brewers to his regular lineup.

To that, Mr. Mayor, I will respond with the same words I use on my 3-year-old son when he acts naughty:

“Santa is watching.”

Chris Togneri regrets that his wife doesn't like beer because holiday shopping would be soooo much easier if she did. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChrisTogneri.