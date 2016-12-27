The potato gets its due with recipes from around the world

“Happy is the man who has a good wife, but I tell you happy is a man who has a south-facing slope where he can grow his own potatoes.”

“Why should the work of a potato planter be less interesting or less noble than any other activity?”

“I have made a lot of mistakes falling in love, and regretted most of them, but never the potatoes that went with them.”

“Money is the root of all evil, and yet it is such a useful root that we cannot get on without it any more than we can without potatoes.”

“Only two things in the world are too serious to be jested on, potatoes and matrimony.”

It is a love affair spanning 55 years.

Raghavan Iyer's passion for potatoes began as a small child, when his indulgent mother would ask him what he wanted to eat.

“After a while, she stopped asking,” he says with his easy, gleeful laugh. “It's like – why bother? The answer's always the same!”

For his newest cookbook — the seventh — Iyer decided to give potatoes a long-awaited starring role.

With “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked — And Fried, Too!” (Workman Publishing, $16.95), he pays homage to the potato.

“I just felt like when I got the opportunity to do it, it was sort of a natural high,” says Iyer, from his home in Minneapolis. “I wanted to do something unique with the book. And I took a worldly approach. I felt like the best way to look at a vegetable that is the fourth largest crop in the world, that you really have to put it on a pedestal that shows its importance.

“And so, I thought looking at its influence in every nook and cranny in the world – except of course, Antarctica – that really was the focus.”

Iyer spent a year working on “Smashed, Mashed,” which is filled with enticing international potato recipes – including Polish pierogies – and beautiful photographs. One chapter is even dedicated to “Sweets, Desserts & Grand Finales.”

“I wanted it to be sort of historically important as well, but also realizing that I wanted it to be a book where people will roll up their sleeves and cook from it,” he says. “I wanted it to very, very much kitchen friendly.”

The celebrated chef has received a James Beard Award (for his online video series, “Indian Curries: The Basics and Beyond”); an Emmy (as host of the documentary, “Asian Flavors”); and the Award of Excellence from the International Association of Culinary Professionals (as Teacher of the Year), among his other credits. A native of Mumbai, India, he speaks six languages and has two degrees – one in chemistry and one in hotel management.

Iyer took his potato research and filled the book with interesting bits of information about the cultural aspect of potatoes, fun anecdotes about potatoes and famous quotes.

“It made it much more whimsical in a way, but made it serious enough that people could actually cook from it,” says Iyer, who interspersed lots of cooking tips with each of the 75 recipes as well.

“It's a fun, fun vegetable,” he says, “but really an important one in terms of world economy and culture.”

Iyer feels the nutritional aspect of potatoes has been understated. According to the FDA, one potato contains 2 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein, 110 calories, 45 percent of the daily requirement of Vitamin C and more potassium than a banana. Potatoes are free of fat, sodium and cholesterol.

“It is such an accessible vegetable,” says Iyer, who points to India and China as the two biggest producers of potatoes. “The average person might not be able to afford a lot of things, but they can afford a potato.”

Recipes from Raghavan Iyer, author of “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked – And Fried Too!” (Workman Publishing, $16.95)

Potato Leek Pie

A European and North American dish.

“Think beyond the classic French potato-leek soup, vichyssoise, hot or cold,” Iyer told himself. “A perfect pie crust, flaky and crispy, with an herbaceous medley of potatoes and leeks, was just the ticket. To round out the experience, I make a creamy jalapeño sauce to serve alongside.” Serves 6

For the Crust:

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling (see Tater Tips)

1⁄ 2 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

4 ounces cream cheese, chilled

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, chilled

3 tablespoons ice water

1 teaspoon white distilled vinegar

For the Filling:

1 1⁄ 2 pounds red potatoes (see Tater Tips)

1 pound leeks, beards and tough dark green leaves trimmed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1⁄ 4 cup finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns

1⁄ 2 cup shredded cheese (such as Gruyère, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, Havarti, or a blend)

Creamy Jalapeño Sauce (see recipe), for serving

To make the crust, combine the flour and salt in a food processor. Cut the cream cheese and butter into large cubes and add them to the flour. Pulse to break up the cubes into smaller pea-size pellets.

Drizzle in the water and vinegar through the feeding chute and continue to pulse the machine until the dough comes together into a fairly cohesive ball. It will still be a bit loose. Scrape the dough onto a clean cutting board or counter. Gather the clumps into a tight ball, compressing it. Do not knead it, as you do not want to form a lot of gluten, which will make the crust chewy. Pat it down into a disk about 1 inch thick. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate it while you make the filling.

Fill two medium-size bowls three-quarters full with cold water. Lay out two piles of paper towels on the counter, for drying the potatoes and leeks. To make the filling, peel the potatoes, give them a good rinse under cold running water, and cut them into ½-inch cubes. Submerge the cubes in one of the bowls of water.

Cut the leeks in half lengthwise and thinly slice them crosswise. Dunk them in the other bowl of water. Leeks are inherently muddy, so you will need to wash them a few times. Scoop the leeks out of the water into a colander, and dump the water out of the bowl. You will notice the bottom of the bowl is muddied from the leeks; rinse out that mud. Drop the leeks back into the bowl and fill it up again with cold water. Repeat the dunk, rinse, scoop, and dump a few times until the water is clear when the leeks have been removed. Drain the leeks in the colander and pat them dry with one set of paper towels. (Alternatively, you can spin them dry in a salad spinner.)

Drain the potatoes in the colander and give the colander a good shake or two to rid the potatoes of excess water. Pat the potatoes dry with the other set of paper towels.

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter starts to foam, add the leeks and stir-fry them until they soften up a bit, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, cover the pan, and cook the potatoes and leeks, stirring occasionally, until they are barely tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the thyme, salt, and peppercorns and remove the pan from the heat.

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Lightly flour a clean countertop. Roll out the crust to a 12-inch circle. Keep dusting the crust lightly with flour as needed to ensure a stick-free crust. Place the rolled-out crust in a 9-inch pie plate, pressing it gently against the bottom and sides. Flute the edge by lifting a bit of the rim of the crust and pinching it between your thumb and forefinger; do this all around the edge. Alternatively, press the tines of a fork into the dough all around the edge to create ridges.

Stir the shredded cheese into the potato-leek filling. Spoon and spread this into the prepared crust. Place the pie on a cookie sheet to catch any dripping fat from the crust. Bake the pie until the crust at the edge is crispy brown and the potatoes and leeks in the filling have a well-tanned appearance, 30 to 40 minutes.

Transfer the pie plate to a wire rack and allow the pie to cool for 15 minutes before slicing it into wedges and serving with the sauce.

Makes 6 servings.

Creamy Jalapeño Sauce

1 or 2 fresh green jalapeño chiles

1⁄ 2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1⁄ 4 cup heavy (whipping) cream

1 medium-size tomato, cored and coarsely diced

1⁄ 2 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

Blister the jalapeños in a small dry skillet (I usually use a cast-iron pan) over medium-high heat, making sure you flip them occasionally for a relatively even blister, 5 to 7 minutes. Cut off and discard the stems. Transfer the chiles to a blender jar.

Sprinkle the cumin seeds into the hot pan and allow them to toast until they smell nutty, barely 5 seconds. Add them to the chiles. Pour in the cream and add the tomato and salt. Puree the medley into a smooth sauce, scraping the inside of the jar if needed to ensure an even blend.

Makes about 1 cup.

Moroccan Potato Stew with Saffron Biscuits

An African dish.

In Morocco, stews slow-cooked in tagines—rich with root vegetables, spices, meats, and legumes—are served alongside plates of pearl-like couscous and dollops of fiery harissa. This version incorporates both regular and sweet potatoes, punctuated with assertive spices. But what makes the presentation sing is the dollop of saffron biscuit batter atop each portion that puffs and bakes with a sunny glow. Not native, but you won't complain!

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes

8 ounces sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup finely chopped yellow or white onion

4 medium-size cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 stick (3 inches) cinnamon, broken into smaller pieces

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

2 cups canned diced tomatoes (including any juices)

2 cups water

2 cans (15 ounces each) chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

1 pound fresh baby spinach leaves, thoroughly rinsed and dried

Saffron Biscuits (optional; see recipe)

1⁄ 2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

1⁄ 2 cup thinly sliced scallions (green tops and white bulbs)

About 4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, melted, for brushing the biscuits

Peel all the potatoes and give them a good rinse under cold running water. Cut them into 1-inch cubes and pile them into a medium-size bowl. Cover them with cold water to prevent them from oxidizing and turning gray.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once the oil appears to shimmer, add the onion and garlic and stir-fry until they are light brown around the edges, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, grind the coriander, cumin, and cinnamon in a spice grinder (or a clean coffee grinder) to the consistency of finely ground black pepper. Tap the spices into a small bowl and stir in the sweet and smoked paprikas, cayenne, salt and turmeric to create a potent and highly aromatic blend.

Stir the spice blend into the onion and garlic. The heat of the pan's contents is just right to cook the spices without burning them, barely 15 seconds. Quickly pour in the tomatoes, water and chickpeas. Drain the potatoes and add them to the mélange. Bring the stew to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low, cover the pan and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork or knife and the stew is slightly thick, about 25 minutes. If you are making biscuits to top the stew, now is the time to prepare them.

As the stew simmers, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 475°F.

Once the potatoes are tender, add the spinach and cover the pan again. The steam will wilt the leaves in 3 to 5 minutes. Add the cilantro and scallions and give it all a good stir. You can serve the soup as is or continue on to Step 7 if serving it topped with biscuits.

Leave the stew in the Dutch oven or ladle it into a baking dish. If you transfer it to a baking dish, place the dish on a cookie sheet to catch any spills when the stew is in the oven.

Cover the top of the stew with the prepared unbaked biscuits. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter. Place the lidless Dutch oven or baking dish in the oven and bake until the biscuits are sunny brown with an orange-yellow hue and slightly crusty, about 25 minutes.

Serve the stew hot from the oven.

Makes 6 servings.

Saffron Biscuits

Although you can serve the potato stew without the biscuit topping, why would you? These are so easy to prepare and are the crown on this queen of stews.

1⁄ 2 cup heavy (whipping) cream

1⁄ 2 teaspoon saffron threads

2 cups cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄ 2 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into slices and chilled

1 cup buttermilk

Unbleached all-purpose flour, for dusting

Warm the heavy cream in a small saucepan over medium heat or in a microwave-safe bowl. (No need to bring it to a boil.) Stir in the saffron threads. The warmth of the cream will allow the threads to unleash their beautiful aroma and sunny orange-yellow disposition. Transfer this to the freezer to chill it quickly.

Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium-size bowl. Add the chilled butter and cut it in, using a pastry cutter or a fork, until you end up with pea-size pellets. Pour in the buttermilk and chilled saffron cream and stir them in with a wooden spoon. The batter will be quite wet.

Cover a cookie sheet with wax paper or parchment paper. Dump some all-purpose flour into a medium-size bowl. Flour your hands. Scoop out about a 1⁄ 8 -cup portion of the batter into the bowl of flour. Gently roll it around to coat it completely with flour. Shape it into a biscuit with your floured hands and place it on the prepared cookie sheet. Repeat until all the biscuits are formed (you should have 6 or 7). Refrigerate while you wait for the stew to be ready for its biscuit topping.

Makes 6 or 7 biscuits.

Hasselback Potatoes with Cardamom Butter

A Swedish dish.

Created in the 18th century by a chef at the Swedish restaurant Hasselbacken, this accordion display of the common potato is perfumed with cardamom (a spice often incorporated in Christmas fare in Sweden) in my take on the classic. Crispy on the outside with a crackly pork-like skin, the creamy insides make for a delectable contrast in textures.

4 large russet potatoes (each 3⁄ 4 to 1 pound)

4 tablespoons ( 1⁄ 2 stick) salted butter, at room temperature

4 bay leaves (optional)

4 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

8 green or white cardamom pods, smashed

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh lemon thyme

1 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns

Position a rack in the lower half of the oven and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking pan or pie plate with parchment paper if you don't want to deal with any cleanup mess.

Scrub the potatoes well under cold running water. Wipe them dry with paper towels. Slice each potato crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices, making sure you do not cut through the bottom. You want all the slices to stay attached. Grease the potatoes all over with a bit of the butter and place them in the baking pan. Slip a bay leaf between 2 of the slices in each of the potatoes, if desired.

Roast the potatoes until the slices open out a bit, exposing more of the potato flesh, about 20 minutes.

As the potatoes roast, melt the remaining butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Once the butter foams, add the garlic and cardamom. Allow the two to flavor the butter with their pungent and sweet presence, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and sprinkle in the thyme, salt, and peppercorns. Give it all a good stir.

Once the potatoes have opened up a bit after the initial roast, brush them liberally with the spiced butter. Continue to roast the potatoes, brushing and basting them periodically, until the potato slices fan out and the insides are tender when pierced with a knife, an additional 45 to 50 minutes. Make sure to use up all the butter.

Serve the potatoes while they are still hot.

Makes 4 servings.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.