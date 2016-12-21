Dining News: Huszar, Ember & Vine, Habitat and restaurant week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Huszar

Huszar, an authentic Hungarian eatery on the North Side, has named Hungary native Peter Gurbacs as executive chef.

Traditional and authentic Hungarian cuisine is now being served daily for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., with lunch-time service beginning in January.

Gurbacs is preparing such Hungarian favorites as chicken paprikas, goulash, bakonyi steak and the sweet and savory crepes called palacsinta.

Huszar, located at 627 E. North Ave., is owned and operated by Judy and Michael Torma. Judy Torma's parents, Steven and Emerencia Banai, emigrated to the United States in 1956, fleeing that year's revolution in their native Hungary.

Gurbacs recently earned a coveted Master Chef designation in the European Union, awarded after a rigorous one-year process including advanced courses in food service and learning an additional language. Master Chef consideration is only available to culinary professionals with a minimum of 10 years of experience and upon the recommendation of a current certified Master Chef.

Huszar opened in December 2015. The intimate eatery has become a popular every-other-Thursday destination with the live music of the Gypsy Stringz, attracting a diverse audience of Hungarian immigrants, North Side residents and patrons from across the region.

Details: 412-322-8795 or huszarpittsburgh.com

Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven + Social Bar

Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven + Social Bar at DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh-Cranberry, 910 Sheraton Drive, is offering a special three-course menu for New Year's Eve from 5 to 10 p.m.

The price for dinner is $70 per person and includes a champagne toast. An all-inclusive overnight package also is available for $259 per couple including dinner, breakfast, an overnight guest room and all taxes and gratuities.

Entertainment will be provided by Dr. Zoot Duo from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Menu includes Salad Vert with butter lettuce, shallots, camembert, dijon vinaigrette,roasted hazelnuts and baguette croutons; Faroe Island salmon tartar with avocado, crème fraiche, pickled jalapeno, shallots, chili oil and crostini; PEI mussels with garlic, shallots, white wine, chili flake and toasted focaccia house sausage; choice of stout-braised leg of lamb, prime tenderloin filet beef or wild mushroom risotto; and choice of chocolate peanut butter tart or bananas foster trifle.

Details: 724-778-4177 or emberandvinecranberry.com

Habitat

Habitat at the Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Downtown, will feature a seasonal three-course prix fixe menu in addition to the regular dinner menu on New Year's Eve.

The special menu will feature seared foie gras or smoked scallop ceviche, Beef Wellington or roasted Amish chicken breast and dessert of Champagne Tradition or Chocolate Resolution.

Specials are priced a la carte or $65 per person.

Details: 412-773-8848 or habitatrestaurant.com

Restaurant Week

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week Winter 2017 will be held Jan. 9 to 15.

Participating restaurants around the region will offer specials menus and prices in honor of the event celebrating the local culinary scene.

Details: pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

Ditka's

Ditka's, with locations in Robinson and Wexford, will offer a special New Year's Eve dinner for $100 per couple.

Menu features Mike's salad or sherry crab bisque; choice of crabcake topped twin filets, New York strip, 20-ounce bone-in Angus ribeye, Maryland jumbo crab cakes, 20-ounce pork chop or, for a $10 upgrade, surf and turf; and three-layer chocolate cake.

Details: ditkasrestaurants.com

Paris 66

Paris 66, 6018 Centre Ave., East Liberty, is hosting two multi-course meals for the holiday season.

The Christmas Eve menu features four courses, starting with choice of fois gras, escargot or oysters, followed by a seafood second course with mussels; entrée choice of chestnut-stuffed chicken or sea scallops and shrimp; and concluding with coffee and buche de Noel.

The New Year's Eve menu offers a first course choice of brie en croute or fois gras followed by a second course of duck or seafood, and a choice of sea bass or lamb entrée, with a classic tarte tatin or chocolate mousse for dessert.

Details: 412-404-8166 or paris66bistro.com