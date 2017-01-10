How sweeet it is — Annual Girl Scout cookies now on sale

Although just 9, Paige Kline knows a thing or two about making dough.

As she geared up for the Girl Scouts annual cookie sale that began Jan. 6, Paige, a Brownie with The Two Troops in Greensburg, is eager to maintain her status as a Super Seller, which means selling at least 600 boxes of Savannah Smiles, Do-si-dos, and other classic treats this year.

Her personal best was the 1,700 boxes she sold when she was just 7, earning an electronic keyboard and other prizes. In other years, she's made enough Girl Scout bucks to go to a Scout-sponsored Star Wars camp, and to visit Splash Lagoon in Erie.

“I work my butt off,” says Paige, who took part in a cookie rally earlier this month at the Greensburg First Presbyterian Church, where she and her fellow scouts practiced marketing pitches and got to taste S'Mores, the new chocolate and marshmallow-filled graham sandwich treat debuting this year.

“You learn proper sales,” says Paige, whose winning strategy includes working the cookie booth at a local shopping mall, having family members post order forms at their workplaces and selling door to door in her Greensburg neighborhood.

“You should always wear your (Girl Scout) vest, and be nice to your customers,” she advises. “Never be rude. And tell them all about what you do in Scouts and stuff.”

Paige's mother Chrisy Kline can attest to her daughter's determination. “She's out when there's 2 feet of snow on the ground…when it's 10 below,” says Kline, a troop leader for the Daisies and Brownies in The Two Troops. “But it's worth it. Scouting has let my daughter explore and experience all kinds of things that I never got to when I was growing up.”

Paige isn't the only Super Seller in her troop, which currently includes 52 Scouts ranging from kindergartners to high-schoolers, according to The Two Troops leader Chrissy Schaeffer.

“We have some very big sellers,” Schaeffer says. “I've seen one girl go from 700 boxes to 1,500 boxes. She's really built a business. She keeps expanding her territory and even has a business card with a reminder about upcoming sales.”

Schaeffer's daughter Avery, 13, is a Super SelIer. She likes the teamwork involved in staffing a booth. “You can be with your friends and have fun while you sell,” Avery says. “It's a great learning process because one person talks, one person bags and one person handles the money.

“You have to know your cookies. You have to know what you're talking about … the prices … when you'll be delivering,” she says. “It has helped me with self-confidence, with knowing how to deal with situations that come up in everyday life.”

The Girl Scouts annual cookie sale represents the largest girl-led business in the world, according to Lisa Shade, a spokeswoman for Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, which includes 27 counties. The 2,224 troops in the Western Pennsylvania council last year sold 2.6 million boxes of cookies, which netted $1.9 million in proceeds, Shade says, noting that they also donated 58,000 boxes to military personnel and others.

The sales provide for a personal growth experience for the council's more than 22,000 girls and 10,500 adult members, she says. “The cookies are iconic and people do love them. But they may not realize that in buying them, what an exponentially good deed gets done.”

Selling the cookies teaches goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, Shade says. “It builds self-confidence in the girls. They know what they have to say to customers. Even our youngest Scouts, the Daisies, are learning to set goals … to make dreams and hopes come true. And that's a really big deal.”

The cookie sale started as a service project in an Oklahoma school cafeteria in 1917 — which makes 2017 a special, centennial year ­— and public service is still emphasized, Shade says.

Troops decide how they want to use the money they raise, whether for camping and other activities and prizes, or for service projects, like planting a community garden.

In an effort to build modern-day skills, Girl Scouts three years ago launched online sales. “Employing family connections and going door to door is still a big part of the program,” Shade says. “But selling through a secure personalized website lets the girls cast a wider net.”

Eight varieties of cookies are offered, including the gluten-free Toffee-tastic, and the three top sellers ­— Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas. Initial ordering began Jan. 6 with delivery of cookies slated for mid-February. Digital sales run Feb. 24 through March 19.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Cookie recipes

Girl Scouts encourage out-of- the-box thinking when it comes to enjoying their cookies. Chrissy Schaeffer, The Two Troops leader in Greensburg, uses them in cupcakes, brownies and other desserts.

Thin Mint Dirt

1 box chocolate pudding mix

1 box Thin Mints, finely crushed

Follow the directions on the box to make pudding. Layer the bottom of a bowl with some of the crushed Thin Mints, then add a layer of pudding. Add a layer of crushed cookies, then another layer of pudding. Top off with crushed Thin Mints and garnish with gummy worms candy.

Trefoil Banana Sand

1 box vanilla pudding mix

1 box Trefoils, finely crushed

2 bananas, sliced

Follow the directions on the box to make pudding. Line the bottom of a bowl with crushed cookies, then a layer of banana slices and a layer of pudding, Repeat layers and garnish with crushed cookies. Schaeffer freezes a couple of boxes of Trefoils to use in summer, when she serves the “sand” in a small bucket with a shovel.

Find other recipes at girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/Cookie-Recipes.html

Thin Mint Brownies or Cupcakes

1 box chocolate brownie or cupcake mix

1 box Thin Mints, finely crushed

Canned vanilla frosting

Follow the recipe on the brownie or cupcake box, and add the crushed cookies to the batter. Reserve enough crushed cookies for garnish. Bake as directed on the box. Cool and then frost. If desired, add a little green food coloring to the frosting and garnish with some of the crushed Thin Mints.