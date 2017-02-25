Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Aioli brings warming flavor of garlic to simple fish stew

Leah Eskin | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Swimming is a skill I mastered early. At the Y, the instructor stood on the deck holding one end of a long pole; I shivered in the water gripping the other. On cue ­— the piano hit “Alley Cat” distorted by waves and walls — she'd drag the pole and the pole would drag me, thrashing

Turns out there's more to it. Exhausting mental work. Leading to deep thought. Like: How do fish make it look so easy?

After swim practice, I keep up the mental workout. I envision my body warm, my nose steamed by stew and my elbow guiding a spoon. It's rewarding work that calls on shallow thought. Like: Mmmmm.

Simple Fish Stew

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

1 pound rock fish fillet (or other firm white fish), skin and bones removed, sliced into 2-inch square chunks

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 fat pinch saffron threads

1 cup fish or chicken broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 leek, white and pale green portion sliced into matchsticks

1 fennel bulb, halved, thinly sliced (chop and reserve 2 tablespoons fronds)

14 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 cup canned tomatoes

1 cup dry white wine

Aioli, see recipe

4 thick slices French bread, toasted

1. Season: Toss fish chunks with 12 teaspoon salt and 14 teaspoon pepper. Chill.

2. Steep: Crumble saffron into the broth and set aside.

3. Simmer: In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium. Add leeks and fennel. Season with 12 teaspoon salt, 14 teaspoon black pepper and the cayenne. Cook until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Cook until mixture thickens, about 8 minutes. Stir in broth and wine. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 5 minutes.

4. Poach: Add fish. Cook until just done, about 5 minutes. Pull pan off heat. Stir in 1-2 tablespoons aioli.

5. Serve: Scoop stew into 2 bowls. Sprinkle with fennel fronds. Serve with toasted bread and more aioli.

Aioli: Crack 1 egg into the food processor fitted with the plastic blade. Pull out any green shoots from 2 cloves garlic; mash with 12 teaspoon salt. Add to the egg, along with 2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice. Swirl pale, about 15 seconds. With the machine running, slowly ­— at first drop by drop, then in a thin stream — drizzle in 12 cup canola oil and 14 cup olive oil. Scrape into a glass jar and chill.

Leah Eskin is a Chicago Tribune writer.

