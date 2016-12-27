Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Dining news: New Year's Eve offerings

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 12:09 p.m.
Submitted
The Oak-Aged Manhattan is a featured drink at Houlihan’s on Dec. 31.

Houlihan's

Houlihan's, with multiple Pittsburgh-area locations, is offering a surf-and-turf option and featured celebratory drinks Dec. 31.

Houlihan's premium-aged angus steaks are paired with a 6-ounce, cold-water lobster tail and served with choice of soup or side salad and choice of two sides. Guests can choose top sirloin, classic Kansas City strip or filet mignon.

Featured drinks include La Marca Prosecco with Pop Rocks Rim, Oak-Aged Manhattan or two glasses of Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut. Prices vary by location.

Details: houlihans.com

Umami NYE

Umami, 202 38th St., Lawrenceville, will host a New Year's Even celebration from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event will feature hors d'oeuvres by chef Roger Li, dancing, and a midnight champagne/sake toast.

Cost is $40 for both presale tickets and at the door. The event is for guests age 21 and older.

Details: 412-224-2354 or umamipgh.com

The Supper Club

The Supper Club, 101 Ehalt St., Greensburg, will offer a special four-course prix fixe New Year's Eve menu.

Cost is $125 per couple. Reservations accepted from 5 to 10 p.m. The restaurant also will feature live music from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a champagne toast at midnight.

Details: 724-691-0536 or supperclubgreensburg.com

Hibernation night

Rivertowne Brewing, 5578 Old William Penn Highway, Export, will host its annual Hibernation Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28.

Guests can enjoy a variety of barrel-aged beers as well a buffet, games and live music. Tickets are $26.

Details: myrivertowne.com

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.

