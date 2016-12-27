Champagne recommendations to welcome 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's New Year's again. A time when enjoying wine on the night before and the day of is not only condoned but expected. That makes it one my favorite celebrations.

New Year's Eve calls for reflection and assessment while bidding farewell to the past year's high points and disappointments. New Year's Day means embracing a fresh start with resolve and gratitude. Each time presents a perfect opportunity to celebrate and toast with the ol' bubbly.

French Champagnes make a terrific choice. The real stuff comes from one region of the same name just northeast of Paris. Producers churn out tens of millions of bottles annually, yet worldwide demand keeps prices up. Be prepared to plunk down $40 and up.

The N.V. Perrier-Jouët, Grand Brut Champagne, France (7342; On Sale: $41.99) comes from one of the leading “big houses” in Épernay, the Champagne region's commercial capital. Made from a classic blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grown in marl and chalky soils, the wine faithfully reflects a house style emphasizing delicacy and elegance.

The wine's light straw color with persistent beads of bubbles offers floral and apple aromas with light yeasty notes. Understated peach and apple flavors with subtle vanilla notes balance with zesty acidity and frothiness through a dry, lingering finish. Recommended.

Other regions offer terrific sparkling wines matching Champagne for quality but often with better prices. The keys to success turn on starting with high quality grapes and then using the time-tested method of refermenting the wine in the bottle to create those nose tingling, taste bud teasing bubbles.

Try, for example, the delicious N.V. Clos de la Briderie, “Pureté de Silex,” Crémant de Loire Brut, France (Luxury 72833; $22.99). Vigneron Vincent Girault uses a blend of hand-picked Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc grapes grown near the Loire River in flinty limestone soils. By farming biodynamically without synthetic chemical applications, he fosters living soils. His hardy vines naturally highlight the terroir by producing fruit with distinct personality.

“Wine is a four-sided pyramid consisting the terroir of the soil and sub-soils, the climate, the grape varietals and agriculture methods,” Girault says on his website. “No great wines without great terroir, and no good wines without good agriculture.”

He referments and ages the wine in bottles for two years on the lees before disgorgement and final bottling. The wine's complexity and quality shines beginning with the dusky pink color with persistent bubbly beads. Inviting peach and light smoky aromas open to fresh citrus and peach flavors. Vibrant acidity and clean minerality balance the fresh, dry finish that persists with frothy delight. Délicieux! Highly Recommended.

On New Year's Day, the traditional feast of sweet sauerkraut with pork and apples pairs perfectly with fragrant, dry white wines. Try the 2014 Fess Parker Winery, “Marcella's” White Wine, Santa Barbara County, Calif. (Luxury 21750; $16.99), a wine celebrating the life of Marcella, mother of current winegrowers Eli and Ashley. The wine blends Viognier with splashes of Roussanne, Marsanne and Grenache Blanc for a golden color with ripe peach and apricot aromas. Recommended.

The terrific 2013 Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Muscat, Alsace, France (Luxury 49530; $24.99) delivers another classic with sauerkraut. Like Vincent Girault in the Loire Valley, winegrower Olivier Humbrecht in Alsace uses a biodynamic approach forcing vines to toil naturally. For this delicious wine, Humbrecht succeeded brilliantly by blending Muscat d'Alsace and Muscat Ottenel grapes grown in alluvial soils near the winery in Turckheim.

The wine opens with delightful white flower, peach and brown-spice aromas. Bright grapefruit, quince and peach flavors balance with fresh acidity and mouthwatering mineral notes through the fruity, but dry, finish. Highly Recommended.

With baked ham, try a red with a little “soif de tendresse,” that is, “thirst for tenderness.” The 2015 Domaine de la Noiré, Chinon “Soif de Tendresse,” France (Luxury 99321; $18.99) comes from Cabernet Franc vines grown on a plateau of clay and silica stones in the Loire Valley. Highly Recommended.

Dave DeSimone is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.