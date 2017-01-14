Year of the Rooster calls for celebration, feasting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chinese New Year begins Jan. 28, marking the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar and the start of a week of celebrations for the Year of the Rooster, ranging from dragon-boat races to fireworks.

Feasting is a key part of this important holiday, and includes dishes believed to bring good fortune and good health.

“Certain foods, like dumplings and fish, are considered lucky to eat on New Year's Eve,” says Leo Xie, owner and head chef at Wai Wai Chinese Cuisine, in Bloomfield. A native of the Fujian Province in southeastern China, Xie, 31, opened his restaurant six years ago, choosing the Chinese word meaning good for its name. “Wai Wai means very, very good,” he says.

At the New Year, fish is associated with prosperity, while dumplings, bok choy and spring rolls are tied to wealth and noodles to longevity. “Sweet, sticky rice is another lucky New Year's food,” he says, noting that it symbolizes family togetherness.

Xie serves mostly Cantonese Chinese cuisine, a style familiar to most Americans. Cantonese dishes typically are stir-fried or steamed, because those are quick and convenient cooking techniques, he says. Ginger, chili pepper and five-spice powder are staple seasonings, along with green onions, garlic, soy sauce, rice wine and sesame oil. Xie emphasizes the importance of using high-quality ingredients, including grass-fed beef and locally sourced produce, when in season.

“Everything must be fresh,” Xie says. “I go myself every day to shop.”

Cantonese dishes may include pork, chicken or beef, or a meat-free alternative, such as tofu with mixed vegetables, or stir-fried eggplant.

Wai Wai entrees include choice of proteins and sauces, ranging from Hunan, which is chili pepper-hot, to Sichuan, garlic and curry. Xie says his lunch ($6.95) and dinner ($8.95) boxes are popular, because they include two different protein dishes, such as sweet and sour chicken and honey chicken and fried rice. The dinner box comes with an egg roll.

Also on the menu are Chinese teas, such as the jasmine and oolong varieties that Xie brought back from his latest trip to China. Although he moved to America as a teenager with his parents, he returns to his homeland about once a year, visiting restaurants to brush up on cooking, he says.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Leo Xie, owner of Wai Wai Chinese Cuisine, offers these recipes, perfect for a Year of the Rooster new year celebration.

Hunan Style Beef

Serves 2

1 pound beef steak, cut into ¼-inch strips

1 tbsp. soy sauce

½ cup cooking wine

½ tsp baking powder

two slices of fresh ginger

1 cup bamboo shoots

½ pound broccoli florets

½ cup water chestnuts

8 or 9 mushrooms, sliced

½ cup carrots cut into matchsticks

1 cup snow peas

4 or 5 green pepper slices

1 tsp. black beans (also called soya beans)

½ cup cooking wine

peanut oil

Sauce

2 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. hoisin sauce

½ tsp. oyster sauce

1 tsp. Knorr's chicken-soup powder

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. chili oil

1 tbsp. cooking wine

1 tsp. sesame oil

To prepare sauce, mix ingredients together until well blended and set aside.

To prepare beef dish, mix 1 tbsp. soy sauce, 1⁄ 2 cup cooking wine, and baking powder until blended; add beef and marinade for 15 minutes. Coat wok lightly with peanut oil and stir-fry beef, black beans, and ginger slices for two to three minutes, and then remove with slotted spoon and blot away the grease. In a separate pot, steam vegetables for about two minutes. Add the steamed vegetables and sauce to the beef mixture and stir-fry for another two minutes. Spoon onto serving platter and sprinkle sesame oil.

Yangzhou Fried Rice

Serves 2

3 cups steamed jasmine rice

2 eggs

4 ounces cooked pork, cut into ¼-inch dice

1⁄ 4 pound cooked shrimp

4 ounces cooked white-meat chicken, cut into ¼ inch dice

½ cup green beans

1 medium carrot, cut into ¼-inch dice

½ cup onions, cut into ¼-inch dice

2 tbsp. peanut oil

1 tbsp peeled and grated ginger

1 tsp sesame oil

Sauce

1 tsp chicken powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp cooking wine

pinch of white pepper

Mix together all sauce ingredients until well-blended and set aside.

Coat wok with peanut oil. Scramble eggs and set aside. In wok, stir-fry carrots, green beans, onions and ginger for about 30 seconds. Add chicken, pork and shrimp and stir fry for about 1 minute. Add jasmine rice and egg, cook for another minute, and then add sauce and cook for about a minute more. Spoon onto platter, sprinkle with sesame oil, and serve.