Owner/chef of B52 Cafe left law to open vegan cafe

Prices: Salads, $12; sandwiches, $18; soup, $4.50; platters, $6 (serves one) to $30 (serves six); small plates, $4.50; flatbreads, $6 and $7; espressos, $2.25 to $5.25.

Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays (espresso bar opens at 8 a.m., with full menu available at 9 a.m.); 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Omar Abuhejleh's passion for cooking began in his mother's kitchen and grew as he traveled the world, living in Los Angeles, Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East.

It continued even during college and law school where, unlike most students who subsist on campus food and take-out, Abuhejleh preferred to make his own meals, thus sharpening his culinary skills.

After moving to Pittsburgh for law school, he eventually bought Allegro Hearth Bakery in Squirrel Hill, and recently launched a second venture — B52 in Lawrenceville — a vegan cafe that blends Abuhejleh's growing interest in animal welfare and his affinity for Middle Eastern cuisine.

“I wanted to create something new that I enjoy … to cook things I like to eat,” says Abuhejleh, 45, who left his law practice to become a full-time restaurateur. Located at 5202 Butler St., B52 serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, and has a full-service espresso bar. Everything is meat- and dairy-free and made from scratch, including hand-pressed almond milk, cashew cheese, a spicy, roasted red pepper sauce (harissa) and hand-dipped chocolates.

“I stopped eating meat about 12 years ago, when I realized that I can exist and be healthy and be satisfied and not consume animal products,” says Abuhejleh, who, when he lived abroad, experienced slaughtering lamb for Muslim holiday meals — a practice he found jarring, “Watching the life go out of an animal affected me, and I didn't enjoy eating the meat.”

The B52 menu offers classic platters of hummus, falafel, labneh, fried cauliflower and fried tomatoes; flatbreads (manakish) served with accompaniments such as mixed herbs (za'atar) or shitake mushrooms; seitan- and tofu-based sandwiches; soups such as lentil and butternut squash, and salads that include a Mediterranean slaw made with pickled turnips and tahini.

Abuhejleh features fermented items such as daikan napa cabbage, yogurt and kombucha, a lightly effervescent tea. “The main reason is that fermented flavor tastes good, but fermented foods are healthy, too,” he says.

Abduhejleh developed most of the recipes himself, incorporating organic herbs such as cilantro, parsley and dill into many of his dishes, and smoking the eggplant for baba ghannouj over applewood chips in-house. One of his go-to spices is cardamom, which is commonly used in the Middle East, even in coffee. Abduhejleh infuses it into B52's nitro cold-brew coffee.

B52 attracts a mixed crowd, including meat-eaters who are curious or looking for a change of pace, says Abduhejleh, who often steers them to dishes like Kofta Tofu Scramble, which uses seitan — a dense, chewy product made with high-protein wheat.

Abduhejleh worked with architect Jason Roth to create a welcoming interior that features a decorative tin ceiling, retro-tile and Courtesan oak floor, quartzite countertops at the espresso bar, and walnut and shoji-paper pendant lanterns by local sculptor Isaac Bower of Polish Hill.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Mujadarra

This classic Middle Eastern dish has ancient origins and is a delicious alternative to meat, says Abuhejleh, noting that it also is economical. “You can make this recipe for four for about a buck.”

1 large onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup green lentils

1 cup Basmati rice

1 3⁄ 4 teaspoons salt

3⁄ 4 teaspoons cumin

1⁄ 4 teaspoons cinnamon (optional)

1⁄ 8 teaspoons cardamom (optional)

Approximately 3 cups water

Optional garnish of crispy fried onion

1 onion, julienned-diced

To prepare mujadarra: In a small pot, fry diced onion in 2 tablespoons olive oil for approximately 15 minutes, add salt and spices, and fry for another 5 minutes.

Rinse lentils and add to pot with 2 1⁄ 2 cups water. Bring to a boil and let boil for 30 minutes. Rinse rice and add to pot with lentils and onions. Add approximately 1⁄ 2 cup water, or just enough to cover rice and lentils. (How much water you add at this point depends on how much water boiled off while cooking lentils.)

Cover pot, bring to a boil, lower to simmer and cook for approximately 15 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove from heat, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes and fluff.

To prepare optional garnish: Fry julienned-diced onion in saute pan with enough olive oil to cover on medium heat for approximately 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Set aside to drain on a paper towel.

You can also pour 1-2 tablespoons of oil used for frying on mujadarra.