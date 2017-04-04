Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Dried fruits come to life when simmered with tea

Ellie Krieger | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Warm, fragrant and sweet, this medley of dried fruit simmered in vanilla and honey-infused chai tea is the kind of comfort food to go for when you want that cozy, feel-good essence in a healthful way. To make it, you cook everything in a pot for 4 minutes, remove the tea bags, then continue to cook for a few minutes longer, until the fruit is plump and the liquid is thickened. As the mixture cools slightly, the juices come together in a flavorful syrup that infuses and blankets the fruit.

Chai-Spiced Fruit Compote

4 servings (makes about 2 cups)

1 14 cups water

3 tablespoons honey

2 chai tea bags (regular or decaffeinated; 5 grams total)

3 15 ounces dried apricots, each cut into quarters ( 12 cup)

3 ounces dried figs, halved if small, quartered if large ( 12 cup)

2 12 ounces ( 12 cup) golden raisins

12 vanilla bean

Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the honey, then immerse the tea bags in the water. Add the dried fruit. Split the half vanilla bean lengthwise, scrape out the inside and stir it into the pot, then add the vanilla bean itself to the pot. Once the mixture returns to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook uncovered for 4 minutes. Discard the tea bags; cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid thickens to a loose syrup. Discard the vanilla bean. Transfer the compote to a bowl and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Ellie Krieger is a contributing writer for The Washington Post.

