Chefs are up to the Food Pantry Brunch Challenge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the pantry is nearly empty, good cooks have to get creative.

That's the idea behind the Food Pantry Brunch Challenge, an annual fundraiser intended not only to raise funds for the Northside Food Pantry, but to help the community learn about hunger issues and ways to find healthier options.

Ten local chefs competing in the event on Jan. 21 will make a brunch item from only the food typically distributed in a community food pantry or soup kitchen. According to the rules, the recipe they create must incorporate the “challenge item.”

Last year it was canned beets; this year it's canned cranberry sauce.

The Culinary Arts team from Bidwell Training Center won last year's competition with their recipe for French Toast Topped with Sweet Canned Beets.

Bidwell Chef Keith Butler says the school will have four teams in this year's Challenge.

Their recipe creations will include: Cranberry Cupcakes, Cranberry Stuffed Pork Loin, Cranberry Chicken and Waffles and Cranberry Grilled Cheese.

“We've got some good students in our culinary program,” he says. “This event benefits the food pantry and also gives them ideas on how to use leftovers. We're going to have fun.”

Other Challenge chefs will include Lisa Ferguson, owner and chef at Fabled Table Catering, North Side, who will serve her Spicy Cranberry Meatballs, in addition to Maple Bacon Bark and Vegetable Soup. Chef Jerraporn Chasari of Thai Me Up restaurant in South Side will prepare her Thai Style Cranberry Fried Rice.

Also participating will be chefs from Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant, The Commonplace at the Mexican War Streets, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh and others. The Muslim Association of Greater Pittsburgh will provide a selection of desserts and chai tea.

Guests will have an opportunity to sample the fare while enjoying entertainment by Weekend at Blarneys featuring Patrick Reilly, dancers from the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance and Swiss American Society performers.

Jay Poliziani, director of Northside Common Ministries and the event organizer, says proceeds from the fundraiser help to fill the shelves at the food pantry, which benefits 850 to 1,000 households each month.

“This event helps us buy food we need to stock the pantry. It makes the purchase of items like dry beans and rice possible for the many immigrant families we serve in our pantry,” he says. “We try to have culturally appropriate items like dried beans on hand for our neighbors and shoppers that come from Somalia, Syria and other Middle Eastern countries.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.