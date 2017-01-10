Dining News: Reed & Co. opens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reed & Co.

Reed & Co., dedicated to providing healthy, grab-and-go foods, is open at 4113 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

The cafe specializes in cold-pressed juice and made-to-order super food smoothies. Coffee and tea are served in collaboration with locally respected brands Commonplace Coffee and Gryphon's Teas. The shop also offers a curated selection of retail raw, dry and preserved goods, many of which are used in the menu.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Details: reedand.company

Condado Taqueria

Condado Taqueria, offering build-your-own tacos with fresh ingredients from a scratch kitchen, is expected to open its first Pittsburgh location at 971 Liberty Ave. in the Cultural District in early March.

The 160-seat restaurant allows guests to custom order tacos with choices of corn, flour or double decker shells; proteins, cheeses, fresh vegetables, salsas and sauces. It also features an extensive margarita menu as well as whiskey and tequila choices and a variety of craft beers on tap. Condado also offers numerous choices to guests following vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets.

The decor will feature Condado's signature repurposed church pews and iconic artwork by Ohio's Finko Creative. A rooftop deck for outdoor dining is expected to be open by summer.

Details: condadotacos.com

Pop-Up Prix Fixe

Every Friday evening beginning Jan. 13, Café Phipps at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland, will transform into a gourmet restaurant for Pop-Up Prix Fixe.

Guests can enjoy a four-course meal before entering the moonlit conservatory for a romantic stroll through the gardens. Reservations are available for guests to arrive between 6 and 7 p.m.

The menu for Fridays, Jan. 13, 20, and 27 includes steamed pork belly buns or vegetarian buns, each served with hoisin sauce, cucumbers and scallions; choice of soup or house salad; choice of pan seared blue catfish with a roasted pepper chutney and a white bean purée, roast duck breast with a tamarind ginger sauce and a farro risotto, or wild mushroom stroganoff over pappardelle pasta; and dessert.

Reservations are required, and space is extremely limited. Cost is $65 per person and includes the four-course meal and admission to the Conservatory. Select wines are available for an additional fee.

Details: 412-651-5281 or phipps.conservatory.org

Burgundywine dinner

Guests are invited to join chef Toni Pais and Trib wine writer David DeSimone for a burgundy wine dinner featuring Domaine Hubert Lamy and Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, at Cafe Zinho, 238 Spahr St., Shadyside.

Menu includes lentil soup and crayfish cake with apple vanilla sauce with 2014 Domaine Hubert Lamy, Bourgogne Blanc; green salad with 2014 Domaine Hubert Lamy, Bourgogne Blanc; chicken breast with with Saint Agur cheese sauce with 2008 Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux, Vosne-Romanée; and almond vanilla crème brûlée with NV Ferreira Duque Doirinha Almond Liqueur, Portugal.

Cost is $90 including tax and gratuity. Prepaid reservations are required. The event is limited to 40 guests.

Details: localwineevents.com

Wine and beer pairing dinner

Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6044 Route 30 East, Hempfield, will host a wine and beer pairing dinner at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

The five-course meal will feature three wine and beer tastings. Cost is $50 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Details: 724-850-8277 or tappedoven.com

Food PantryBrunch Challenge

The fifth annual Food Pantry Brunch Challenge will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 21, at the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Ten local chefs will make a brunch item from only the food typically distributed in a community food pantry or soup kitchen. Guests can enjoy brunch treats as well as traditional Irish music and dancing while helping to raise money for the Northside Common Ministries Community Food Pantry.

Cost is $25.

Details: 412-323-1163 or email jay.poliziani@ncmin.org

