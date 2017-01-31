Steelers fans can cheer for Pittsburgh cuisine in Houston

Football fans won't be able to cheer for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl this weekend — but they will be able to support the hometown team in at least one of the festivities taking place in Houston, Texas.

Anthony Zallo, executive chef at Bigelow Grille in the downtown Pittsburgh DoubleTree Hotel, and former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell will once again represent Pittsburgh in the “Taste of the NFL” fundraiser to benefit food pantries across the country, including the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. This is the ninth year the two men have teamed up to support the cause to combat hunger.

The $700-a-ticket strolling food and wine event, also known as the “Party with a Purpose,” will take place on Feb. 4, Super Bowl Eve, at the University of Houston. Chefs from the 32 NFL cities are paired with current, Hall of Fame or alumni players from each of the NFL franchises to prepare food tastings to serve to as many as 2,500 guests.

Celebrity chefs who will participate this year include Andrew Zimmern, Richard Blais, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Joey Faugno and Mauro Castano of TLC's “Cake Boss.” Guests can bid on sports and celebrity memorabilia while enjoying musical entertainment by featured performers, The Band Perry.

Each NFL chef is charged with creating a dish that keeps with the competition theme of a tailgate party with food representative of each city. It's the job of their football player partners to meet with fans and sign autographs while the chefs serve their dishes.

“We typically have the longest line,” Russell says, “not because I'm the most popular player, but because we have Steelers fans located all over the world.”

Wayne Kostroski, Minneapolis restaurateur and founder of “Taste of the NFL,” says that in its past 25 years, the event has raised more than $25 million that has been distributed nationwide to food banks to help families in their communities.

“Andy Russell and Chef Anthony Zallo have each contributed to helping that relief happen in Pittsburgh,” he says. “Special thanks to both of them for caring so much for their neighbors in need in Steelers Nation.”

Over the years, the Pittsburgh chef has leaned toward the city's reputation as “a meat and potatoes town” by featuring recipes focusing on various animal protein sources — from handmade heirloom pork kielbasa and rabbit sausage to Pennsylvania elk meatballs, short ribs and mortadella, a smoked Italian sausage homemade from ground pork, beef and pork fat.

In Houston this weekend, Zallo's offering will be positively Pittsburgh.

The chef will be preparing his Western Pennsylvania Venison Stew, a tribute to one of our region's favorite sports besides football.

“It's freaking nuts how important hunting is in our region,” he says. “It's a big deal and some people still rely on it for food. It's not uncommon to go to a tailgate in Pittsburgh and have venison burgers or venison tenderloin steaks.”

For the “Taste of the NFL” party, he'll have about 300 pounds of local farm-raised venison cut into cubes to add to his stew, which he will partially prepare in advance before making the 18-hour drive to Houston.

Once he arrives, he'll have time to add the vegetables and potatoes to the stew base —the meat and sauce — and let it cook. The stew will be served on a bed of polenta and garnished with some additional finely diced vegetables on top.

Each chef's dish includes a wine pairing. For his venison stew, Zallo selected a 2014 vintage Gallo Signature Series Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir. He also typically brings along some pierogies as a vegetarian option.

More information about “Taste of the NFL” and its Kick Hunger Challenge, in which donations are accepted until Feb. 4 in the name of an NFL team with proceeds benefitting each city's local food pantry, is at TasteoftheNFL.com.

“Taste of the NFL” will take place on Feb. 4, Super Bowl Eve, at the University of Houston. Chefs from the 32 NFL cities are paired with current, Hall of Fame or alumni players from each of the NFL franchises to prepare food tastings to serve to as many as 2,500 guests. Here's the Pittsburgh offering.

Western Pennsylvania Venison Stew

Chef Zallo pared his ingredients down to family-sized portions and shared his recipe here:

2 pounds venison stew meat

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

3 cups medium diced onion

1 cups medium diced carrots

1 cups medium diced turnip

1 cups medium diced parsnip

1 cups medium diced celery

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 bay leaf

1⁄ 2 cup red wine

1⁄ 2 cup balsamic vinegar

3 cups beef or venison stock

3 cups medium diced potatoes