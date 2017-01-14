Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Minestrone soup is quick, hearty meal

Linda Gassenheimer | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Here is a simple mid-week recipe for minestrone with a refreshing blend of flavors. The vegetables and sausage combine with the perfume of fresh basil and the crunchy texture of the pecans to make this hearty soup, which is a complete meal. This one-dish dinner can be made in 20 minutes.

Acini pepe is a very small soup pasta. Any type of leftover pasta broken into small pieces or orzo (rice-shaped pasta) can be used.

Fresh trimmed green beans and diced celery are available in the produce section of most markets. These make prep time a breeze. Or, slice the vegetables in a food processor fitted with a medium slicing blade.

Fred Tasker's wine suggestion: Maybe a light, red Italian Chianti.

Helpful hints:

• Buy good quality Parmesan cheese and chop it in the food processor. Freeze extra for quick use. You can quickly spoon out what you need and leave the rest frozen.

Countdown:

• Prepare ingredients.

• Make soup.

• While soup simmers, boil pasta.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you'll need for tonight's Dinner in Minutes.

To buy: 1 medium tomato, 1 small package washed ready-to-eat spinach, 1 small bunch fresh basil, 1 package trimmed green beans, 1 package frozen diced onion, 1 small package broken pecans, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese, 1 small package acini pepe pasta and 12 pound low-fat turkey sausage.

Staples: olive oil, fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.

Sausage Minestrone

1 teaspoon olive oil

12 pound low-fat turkey sausage, cut into 12-inch pieces

1 cup frozen diced onion

1 cup trimmed green beans cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium tomato, diced, (1 cup)

2 cups fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup packed fresh washed, ready-to-eat spinach

14 cup chopped fresh basil

12 cup acini pepe pasta

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped pecans

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the sausage, onion and green beans. Saute for 5 minutes. Do not brown the vegetables.

Add the tomato and broth. The broth should cover the vegetables. Add water, if needed. Bring to a simmer and partially cover with a lid, leaving space for steam to escape. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Stir in the spinach and basil. Let stand 1 minute.

While soup cooks, bring a large pot filled with 2 to 3 quarts water to a boil. Add the acini pepe pasta and boil 8 minutes or until pasta is cooked al dente. Drain.

Spoon pasta into bowls and ladle soup on top. Sprinkle each bowl with Parmesan cheese and pecans.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 594 calories (16 percent from fat), 10.4 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 45 mg cholesterol, 41.9 g protein, 76.5 g carbohydrates, 6.6 g fiber, 772 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” featuring 60 recipes designed to be stewed, braised, slow-cooked or steamed, each in a single pot. Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com

