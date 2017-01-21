Single bake, single tray cookies a favorite for flavor, nostalgia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The flavor and texture are not the only benefits of bar cookies.

A cookie baked in a single tray and cut into bars is more efficient for those who don't have a lot of time — or a lot of counter space. Think brownies, blondies, lemon bars and streusel-topped treats. The varieties are endless. But the ease of preparation is not the only attraction.

“A lot of the appeal to them is they are the kinds of cookies that people used at make at home,” says Stacy Spinola, owner of Spinola's Bake Shop in Murrysville. “It brings someone back, the sort of nostalgia of coming home after school and maybe Mom had made a pan of lemon squares or a pan of apricot bars.”

At Spinola's bakery, everything is made from scratch, adding to the childhood comfort of her bar cookies.

“We still make them the same way they are made at home,” she says. “They are all my home recipes and my husband's family's recipes. And we make them in small batches.”

Spinola's menu of bar cookies includes Cherry Bars, Apricot Bars, Lemon Squares, Seven-Layer Bars and a Caramel Apple Bar, usually available in the fall. But if those don't fit the bill, there is another option.

“If somebody is hungry for something that used to be made in their family, they can call us and we'll make it,” she says. Or you can take a favorite family recipe to Spinola and she'll bake it for you.

Marc Serrao, owner of the Oakmont Bakery, appreciates the universal appeal of cookies of all kinds. His brownie collection — made with Belgian chocolate — includes Cream Cheese and Fudge Brownies, Peanut Butter and Fudge Brownies and Iced Fudge Brownies.

“It's a finger food you can pick up,” he says. “They're easy to eat. The other thing about cookies is we make so many different varieties. When you eat a piece of cake, it's like: ‘Do I want chocolate, yellow or white?' ”

But with cookies, he says, you can select a variety. “And they're all different, and you're not overeating when you try different ones. You can really select what you want.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Recipes from “The Southern Cookie Book” (Oxmoor House, $22.95) by the editors of Southern Living

Caramel-Pecan Bars

Hands-on time: 40 minutes

Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Enjoy a handheld version of pecan pie topped with a gooey caramel sauce to add more decadence.

Vegetable cooking spray

For the Crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2⁄ 3 cup powdered sugar

3⁄ 4 cup butter, cubed

For the Filling:

1⁄ 2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1⁄ 2 cup honey

2⁄ 3 cup butter

3 tablespoons whipping cream

3 1⁄ 2 cups toasted coarsely chopped pecans

Caramel Sauce (see recipe)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom and sides of a 13-inch-by-9-inch pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides; lightly grease foil with cooking spray.

Prepare crust: Pulse flour, powdered sugar, and 3⁄ 4 cup butter in a food processor 5 to 6 times or until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press mixture onto bottom and 3⁄ 4 inch up sides of prepared pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 15 minutes).

Prepare filling: Bring brown sugar and next 3 ingredients to a boil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in toasted pecans. Pour hot filling over cooling crust.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack (about 30 minutes). Lift baked bars from pan, using foil sides as handles. Gently remove foil, and cut into bars. Drizzle with Caramel Sauce, if desired.

Makes about 2 dozen bars.

Caramel sauce:

Microwave 40 caramels, 3 tablespoons whipping cream, and 1⁄ 4 teaspoons salt in a 1-quart microwave-safe bowl at medium (50 percent power) for 3 1⁄ 2 minutes or until smooth, stirring at 1-minute intervals.

Cherry-Filled White Chocolate Blondies

Hands-on time:15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Sweetly swirled with cherry jam and accented with fragrant coconut and almonds, these bars are worth the indulgence. Plus, they're pretty forgiving.

1⁄ 2 cup butter

1 (12-ounce) package white chocolate morsels, divided

2 large eggs

1⁄ 2 cup sugar

1⁄ 2 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄ 2 teaspoon table salt

Vegetable cooking spray

1⁄ 2 cup cherry preserves

1⁄ 2 cup sweetened flaked coconut

1⁄ 2 cup sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place butter in a saucepan over low heat; cook, stirring occasionally, 1 to 2 minutes or until melted. Remove from heat, and add 1 cup white chocolate morsels. (Do not stir.)

Beat eggs at high speed with an electric mixer 2 minutes or until foamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until blended. Add white chocolate mixture and almond extract, stirring until blended. Add flour and salt, stirring just until blended. Spread half of batter into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) and floured 8-inch square pan.

Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until lightly browned.

Place cherry preserves in a small saucepan over low heat; cook, stirring frequently, 1 minute or until melted. Spread evenly over partially baked blondies in pan. Combine coconut, remaining 1 cup white chocolate morsels, and remaining half of batter in a medium bowl; spread over melted cherry preserves, spreading to edges of pan. Sprinkle batter with almonds.

Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack (about 1 hour). Cut into bars.

Note: To freeze, tightly wrap baked bars in aluminum foil. Place in a large zip-top plastic freezer bag; seal bag, and freeze up to 2 months. Let thaw at room temperature before cutting.

Makes 16 bars.

Praline Bars

Hands-on time: 20 minutes

Total: 1 hour

These delicate, wafer-thin treats are a nice twist on the Southern classic.

15 graham cracker sheets

Vegetable cooking spray

3⁄ 4 cup chopped pecans

1 3⁄ 4 cups firmly packed brown sugar

1 cup butter

Parchment paper

1⁄ 2 cup semisweet chocolate morsels

1⁄ 2 cup white chocolate morsels

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Separate each graham cracker sheet into 4 crackers; place in a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 15-inch-by-10-inch jelly-roll pan. Sprinkle chopped pecans over graham crackers.

Bring brown sugar and butter to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil 2 minutes. Pour brown sugar mixture evenly over graham crackers in pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Immediately transfer graham crackers to parchment paper, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

Microwave semisweet chocolate morsels in a microwave-safe bowl at high for 1 minute or until melted and smooth, stirring at 30-second intervals. Drizzle chocolate evenly over cooled bars. Repeat procedure with white chocolate morsels.

Makes 5 dozen bars.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

These vegan bars are freaky good. Packed with protein from the peanut butter, they're sweet, chewy, ooey-gooey and very worthy of your next girls' night Netflix marathon.

For denser, fudgier bars be sure to refrigerate the bars for at least 2 hours before eating.

From “5 Ingredients Baking” (Page Street Publishing, $19.99) by Jennifer McHenry.

1 cup sugar

1 cup peanut butter

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup vegan chocolate chips or chunks

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line or grease an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish and set aside.

In a stand mixer or large mixing bowl, beat together the sugar, peanut butter, milk and vanilla. Pour in the flour, baking powder and salt and beat until a stiff batter forms. Fold in the chocolate chips, then add the batter to the prepared baking dish, using a wooden spoon to press the batter evenly into the pan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, then move to a wire rack to cool. Once completely cooled, cut into 12 equal bars and serve!

Makes 12 cookies.