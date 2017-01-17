Sister chefs will cook together in monthly Sharing Knives meal

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

This map locates Whitfield at the Ace Hotel in the East Liberty neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Sister chefs Bethany and Hilary Zozula grew up cooking together in their Fayette County home, where scratch-made meals were an everyday thing.

“We were definitely a food family,” recalls Hilary, 30. “Our mother and grandmother taught us to cook. On birthdays, we got to pick what we wanted for dinner and then we'd make it together. We loved being in the kitchen.”

The Zozulas raised their own vegetables and kept goats for milk, yogurt and cheese, Hilary says. “My mother was always super-health conscious. For a long time, we were vegetarians.”

Hilary is now co-owner and chef at Eden, a vegetarian, gluten-free restaurant in Shadyside, and Bethany, 33, is executive chef at Whitfield in the Ace Hotel in East Liberty.

The sisters will partner in preparing a vegan feast Jan. 18 when Whitfield launches its monthly Sharing Knives series, in which guest chefs collaborate on making creative meals. The Jan. 18 dinner will include an optional wine pairing and a seven-course menu that will feature trumpet mushrooms with lemon, olives, red wine and edamame noodles; beet carpaccio with smoked parsnips; roasted cauliflower with sweet potato and candied marcona almonds; and gluten-free pierogis with braised red cabbage, roasted turnips and mustard greens. Diners also will be served nut-based Chevre and Camembert “cheeses,” and a caramel-sesame flavored crème brule made from tahini. All dishes will be gluten-free.

“This is Hilary's moment to shine because of how she cooks at Eden,” says Bethany, whose everyday menu at Whitfield balances plant-based offerings with meat. “What I've learned from Hilary is that when you're cooking without meat or dairy, the flavors have to be pretty big if you're going to satisfy the senses. And when you remove gluten, it takes a lot more to fill you up.”Collaborating on a meal that passes muster with even the purest vegan palate presented a challenge, Bethany says, noting, for instance, that honey was off-limits because it is considered an exploitation of bees.

Wine or cider will be served with each course. “Most of them will be varietals from organic vineyards that take a minimal-interventionist approach,” says Whitfield sommelier Brett Wilson. “Since our chefs are women, we have chosen wines only from vineyards operated by women.”

Hilary's restaurant originated as The Juice Box, a juice bar that served a light lunch. Five years ago, she rebranded and expanded it as Eden, with the goal of making vegan eating more mainstream. She has spent years tweaking recipes, like the nut-based cheeses.

“My goal is to make super-healthy foods taste so good that you wouldn't notice they're vegan and you wouldn't care,” she says.

Although Whitfield started as a steak house, Bethany gradually has diversified the menu. “There's been a growing demand for vegetarian, absolutely,” she says. “People are attracted to Whitfield because we use good ingredients and we're conscious of the environment and (patronize) local farmers. So we draw that crowd anyway.”

Even devout carnivores are now more open to an occasional meat-free alternative, Bethany says.

Both sisters are self-taught chefs, although they credit their early years in the kitchen as the impetus for their careers. Bethany worked at the Mountain View Inn in Unity and then at Eleven in the Strip District before joining Whitfield when the Ace Hotel opened in 2015 in a long-vacant, former YMCA building.

Because the Oregon-based Ace Hotel chain emphasizes community engagement, inviting guest chefs into Whitfield once a month makes the Sharing Knives series an ideal fit, Bethany says. “There can be a lot of competition among chefs, but at the same time, a lot of these people are friends of mine and chefs I respect. We learn from each other and collaborations can be a lot of fun.”

In February, Bethany will prepare a clam bake in the Ace Hotel with chef Ryan Spak of Spak Brothers pizzeria, and in March she will team up with Derek Stevens of the soon-to-open Union Standard. Bethany and Stevens worked together previously at Eleven.

Kicking off the series with her sister was a natural, Bethany says. “We don't get to cook together often. It's mostly just Thanksgiving and Christmas, so I'm looking forward to this.”

Hilary says she and her sister have complementary styles. “I'm easy-going and laid-back. Bethany is more captain-like,” she says. “When we cooked a dinner together at Eden two, three years ago, I was nervous at first, but there wasn't a moment of tension between us. We reverted back to being kids.”

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.