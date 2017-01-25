Dining News: Wigle Whiskey release, Eat.Drink.Pittsburgh fest, Habitat cooking classes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Old Sap release

Wigle Whiskey will host a release party celebrating the Belgian beer-inspired whiskey called “Old Sap” 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27, at the distillery, 2401 Smallman St. in the Strip District.

Developed in collaboration with the brewers behind Latrobe's Four Seasons Brewery, the whiskey has aged for more than two years at Wigle's distillery. The party will feature beer from Four Seasons Brewery, Old Sap cocktails from Wigle, spirit sampling, live music, a food truck and maple syrup sampling from Philson's Bushel and a Peck Farm in Mercer.

Cost is $15.

Details: 412-224-2827 or wiglewhiskey.com/old-sap-release-party

Eat.Drink.Pittsburgh fest

CBS Radio Pittsburgh will host its fourth annual Eat.Drink.Pittsburgh fest from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18, in the ballroom of Rivers Casino, 777 Casino Drive, on the North Shore.

Attendees can enjoy food and beverage samples from dozens of Pittsburgh restaurants and bars and music by rock band The Delaneys.

VIP tickets are $75 and include early admission at 5 p.m. with exclusive tastings. General admission is $40 and includes entrance at 6:30 p.m. The event is for guests age 21 and older.

Details: kdka.com/eat

Habitat cooking classes

Executive Chef Jason Dalling has announced the lineup for the first half of Habitat's 2017 cooking class schedule.

Classes, held the first Saturday of every month (with the exception of the first class on Feb. 11) from 1 to 3 p.m., are demonstration-style and cover a variety of topics.

Cost is $69 per class, which includes an apron and lunch.

Topics include: Romantic Dinner for Two, Feb .11; St. Paddy's Day. March 4; Sushi and Sake, April 1; Tour de France, May 6; Italian Cuisine Made Easy, June 3. Additional topics are to be announced. Reservations required.

Habitat is located in the Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel, 510 Market St., Downtown.

Details: 412-773-8848 or habitatrestaurant.com

Bocktown closing

Bocktown Beer and Grill, located at Pool City Plaza in North Fayette, is expected to close at the end of January after 10 years in business.

Owner Chris Dilla posted a message on the restaurant's website thanking patrons for their support.

“We couldn't have become one of the best gastropub destinations in the area without you,” Dilla writes. “But as they say, all good things must come to an end. Simply put, we could not come to terms on a new lease or lease extension and will be closing in the coming weeks.”

Dilla adds, “I will personally continue to look for solutions and a possible new location and/or direction for our brand,” and, “We plan to stay open at least until the end of the month.”

Dilla encourages patrons to check facebook.com/bocktown for further announcements regarding reduced hours and a firm closing date.

New menus

LongHorn Steakhouse, with multiple Pittsburgh-area locations, has launched its Winter Peak Season and Chef's Showcase menus.

Highlights include the Smoked Sausage and Cheese Curd appetizer, Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail entrée and Maple Roasted Spaghetti Squash side dish.

Details: LongHornSteakhouse.com

Piada Italian Street Food

Piada Italian Street Food is now open at 3600 Forbes Ave., Oakland.

The fast casual, authentic eatery specializes in hand-rolled Piadas, Italian thin crust dough baked on the grill and hand-rolled with fresh ingredients; as well as pasta bowls and salads.

Details: 412-224-2432 or mypiada.com

Zoup

Zoup, a fast, casual, fresh soup eatery, is expected to open in the newly renovated Fox Chapel Plaza, 1137 Freeport Road, in February.

Zoup features hundreds of soup varieties with 12 rotating daily choices, including low-fat, low-cal, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free options, all served with a hunk of freshly baked bread. The area's first Zoup location opened in Canonsburg in 2014.

Details: zoup.com