Traditional Italian cuisine served in welcoming atmosphere

Notes: Reservations accepted; B.Y.O.B. with no corkage fee; takeout available

Elena Restaurant & Cafe has a strong following.

Tucked away in Hillcrest Shopping Center in Lower Burrell the past 14 years, customers keep coming back for homemade traditional Italian fare served in a welcoming family atmosphere.

Husband-and-wife owners Elena and Joe Guzzo were born and raised in the Calabria region of Italy.

Their Italian hospitality spills over to their business — as they frequent the dining room — conversing with diners, checking on their meals and keeping tabs on customer service.

Elena handles the cooking at their restaurant that bears her name.

“I have trouble getting her to leave the kitchen,” jokes son Jason Guzzo, who assists with running the family owned cafe.

The freshest of ingredients are a requirement they say.

“We just make the best food we can, and treat our customers as well as we can,” Joe Guzzo says. “We make everything in house every day.”

The affordable menu features unique appetizers such as Sweet Potato Fries and Stuffed Banana Peppers, homemade soups — the Wedding and Pasta Fagioli soups are popular and available by the cup ($4) or bowl ($5) — custom salads, hoagies and sandwiches, and traditional pasta dinners. Dinner entrees include steaks, veal, chicken, eggplant parmigiana and seafood.

Two daily specials are offered at lunch and dinner and all the traditional Italian entrees such as lasagna, stuffed shells, gnocchi and ravioli are offered.

Business is great, Joe says, so much that he wishes they had a banquet space to accommodate large groups. The eatery seats about 80 patrons.

Before opening Elena, the Guzzo's owned Guiseppe's Pizza Shop in New Kensington for a decade.

While designing the decor for Elena, Joe looked to his Italian heritage for inspiration.

“We wanted to make the restaurant look like a piazza in Italy with the arches, fountain and awnings,” Joe says.

A large babbling fountain is the centerpiece focal point, with stucco interior, grapevines, twinkling white lights and striped awnings providing a charming, cozy and warm vibe. On a recent Friday lunch visit, the place was packed. We settled into a corner table with a bottle of wine from home (BYOB). There is even a wine and spirits store a few doors down in the plaza.

One of our dining guests, an Elena regular, complimented the extensive menu and made recommendations while we sampled the fresh warm bread that arrived accompanied by a garlic-infused oil dip.

We sampled two appetizers — bruschetta ($8) and fried zucchini strips ($7).

Garlic lovers will rejoice over the bruschetta. This popular appetizer arrived warm and featured toasted focaccia bread topped with extra virgin olive oil, seasoned ripe tomatoes, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

The fried zucchini were presented thinly sliced and the breading was crispy, not greasy, and accompanied by Elena's marinara sauce. Both appetizers were generous in size and delicious.

The sesame ginger salmon ($17) arrived baked and topped with a sesame ginger sauce. It was tender, flaky and perfectly seasoned. Steamed mixed vegetables on a bed of rice rounded out this satisfying dish.

All dinners are served with your choice of soup or salad and bread. For the smaller appetite, half portions are available for many entrees.

The shrimp scampi over linguine ($16) offered a generous portion of shrimp sautéed in garlic, lemon and oil served atop linguine. The garlic flavor makes this meal. Flavorful and hearty, the fresh tomatoes added a certain freshness to the dish.

Eight creative salads are offered, and made for a tough decision. Our guest settled on the grilled steak salad ($11).

A bountiful blend of greens, ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, french fries, grilled steak and mozzarella cheese top this popular salad. The steak was tender and again we noticed the hearty portions leave enough for a doggie bag.

Try and leave room for dessert, the servers always present a tray laden with homemade treats.

The weekends are busy and often there is a wait for a table, so reservations are suggested.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.