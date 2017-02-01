Taste the grape: Wine events a getaway for the palate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seven Springs Wine Festival: Aug. 25-27, Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Check website closer to date for admission prices. Details: 814-352-7777 or 7springs.com

For years Bill Gourdie made wine as a home hobbyist, passing along the (bottled) fruits of his labor to friends.

Good feedback, and a Westmoreland Fair award, led Gourdie in 2014 to establish the Bushy Run Winery.

A storefront is likely in the near future. But for now, the winery relies on social media and participation in wine festivals to help introduce the family-run business outside of its Harrison City base.

“We decided to take it on the road,” Gourdie says.

“We try to source grapes from Pennsylvania. When we started off, no one knew who we were, except friends. We try to go to southwestern Pennsylvania (events), but we are getting more into those that are further out of the area,” he says.

“It's translated into increased sales and now we have kind of a following,” Gourdie says.

Bushy Run Winery will be among those pouring samples on Feb. 4 at Westmoreland's “Wine & Whiskey” WinterFest, a first-time event at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

Catering director John Mizikar says the hotel is hosting the event in its Keystone Ballroom, and anticipates about two dozen wineries, distilleries and other vendors to participate.

Aware of the popularity of wine festivals and tastings, hotel management decided to host the event.

“We are real excited to have it. There will be a live band, and the Ramada will be selling food,” Mizikar says.

He says he has worked with show planners Dottie and Bob Miller, who operate Winefestpa.com, in the past on wedding shows.

Dottie Miller says the couple now promote about 30 wine tasting events throughout the state.

“We had a couple of wineries participate in an (earlier event). They did so well they asked us if we would concentrate on some winter events involving wine,” she says.

Although some wineries have outdoor patios and gardens their customers can use during warmer months, few have the indoor space to promote larger events, Miller says.

“They become mobile and introduce themselves to new customers,” she says.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board permits wineries to pour up to one-ounce samples.

Visitors also may buy wine by the glass or bottle to enjoy at the event, and purchase favorites to take home, Miller says.

The couple decided to plan an event in Westmoreland County for people who may not want to drive into Pittsburgh, but who would like to sample different wineries' offerings.

Some vendors, including from the State College and Clearfield County areas, regularly participate in Winefestpa events, Miller says.

According to the Pennsylvania Winery Association, anywhere in Pennsylvania is less than an hour from a winery.

Those looking to sample from a variety of establishments can easily find a wine fest or tasting. Such events are held year-round, and often sell out, as aficionados sniff, swish and sip their way through numerous sellers' samples.

Many include souvenir wine glasses and “check” service — for those buying bottles (or cases) to go — with the cost of admission.

“It's a very easy and light-hearted fashion to approach wine. It's a nearby getaway,” says Jennifer Eckinger, Pennsylvania Winery Association executive director. “People have the opportunity to try the wine and food. It's a very sensory activity. You can walk from booth to booth; you are not driving from winery to winery.”

Some wineries stand out, she says, by offering a signature cocktail made with their wine.

“It's a way to experience wineries in a different way. You are trying many from different areas and also different varieties you may not be familiar with. ... There is a greater diversity of product,” Eckinger says.

Some events, like the 15th annual Pittsburgh Wine Festival, have been around for years. Staged at Heinz Field in May, it will include wines “from around the world,” according to its website.

Others, like Somerset County's Laurel Arts Winefest, are just a few years old. Previously held the weekend prior to the center's annual SomerFest, the events are now combined.

“It was very, very successful, so they kept doing it. We are going to have craft beers and spirits as well,” says Mary Lee Stotler, Laurel Arts executive director.

Glades Pike Winery in Somerset already has committed to the July event, Stotler says. Other wineries typically invited to participate include those on the Southwest Passage Wine Trail.

“We are looking to bring in other wineries,” she says.

The event will include entertainment and food, along with samples and wine sales.

“People do seem to like it,” Stotler says.

“It allows us to meet a lot of new friends. They hear about us, hear our story, taste our wine,” says Bushy Run Winery's Gourdie about the benefit of participating in festivals.

He likes to introduce people to new wines at such events, but starts within their comfort zone.

“We ask, ‘Red, white, sweet or dry?' ” he says.

Gourdie also suggests specialty concoctions like mulled wine or “adult hot chocolate” (made with red wine), and provides his own recipe with a purchase.

“We love to talk about our wine. If you are not a wine drinker, a show is a great place to learn,” he says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.

Basic wine tasting

1. Pour wine into a clean, clear glass. Hold glass by the stem.

2. View the glass against a white background or light to observe the wine's color and clarity.

3. Swirl wine glass for a few seconds to let wine “breathe” and bring out the aromas.

4. Sniff wine.

5. Sip wine. Roll the wine gently in your mouth for a few seconds before swallowing.

6. Consider your impressions of the wine. Feel free to ask the host about his or her impressions of the wine and its characteristics.

7. Repeat with same wine or different wine. If desired, skip steps two through four.

8. Ask questions. Winery staff is helpful and will guide you through the process — take the intimidation factor away and replace it with a chance to learn more about wine.

Source: Pennsylvania Winery Association