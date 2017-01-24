Now's the time to try Italian wine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even as January slips away, it's not too late to resolve to enjoy well made, reasonably priced wines from unfamiliar places. Southern Italy, the vast winegrowing region south of Rome, offers a good starting point.

In the United States, wines from Mezzogiorno — the land of the southern Italian midday sun — receive scant attention compared to their famous northern cousins, such as Barolo and Chianti. But the tide is turning.

The overall quality of southern Italian wines improved steadily over the past 20 years. More and more producers rely heavily on native grape varieties grown with lower yielding, sustainable methods to reflect more precisely the unique terroirs plentiful across southern Italy. Widespread investments in modern equipment also have helped producers capture authentic, distinct aromas and flavors during fermentation and aging.

Meanwhile, better transportation methods emerged. This means Americans now can enjoy fresh, pristine wines rather than the pre-oxidized disappointments that routinely came out of southern Italy decades ago. Better still, prices for southern Italian wines remain attractive to provide outstanding value.

Start the discovery with wines from Campania, the hilly countryside east of the port of Naples. For thousands of years Greeks, Romans and others have tended vineyards here. This is the land of the famed Falernian wines praised by Roman poets.

Today with more than 100,000 acres under vines, growers continue to produce native varieties rarely seen outside of Campania. White wines feature Fiano di Avellino, Greco di Tufo and Falanghina grapes, while reds uses primarily Aglianico grapes.

The2015 Le 7 Torri, Fiano di Avellino D.O.C.G. , Italy (Luxury 78442; Chairman's Selection on sale: $11.99 — widely available in Allegheny County stores and in Westmoreland County at the Lower Burrell and Murrysville stores) comes from the rolling hillsides in Avellino, one of five provinces making up the Campania. My paternal grandmother, Libra (a.k.a. “Lily”) Mascolo DeSimone, grew up in those same hills in Montella, a town also famed for growing chestnuts.

The hillsides combine chalk and clay soils with relatively cool nights to produce fruit with great freshness and depth. This wine's golden color offers ripe citrus and light herbal aromas. Tropical fruit, citrus, honey flavors mingle with pleasant herbal notes. Creamy nuances balance the dry, mineral laden finish.

Try it with Neapolitan Tomato and Bread salad with flacked tuna, capers, chopped garlic, olive oil and sea salt. Highly recommended.

The 2015 Casteltorre, Aglianico Beneventano I.G.T., Italy (Luxury 78391; Chairman's Selection on sale: $8.99 — widely available in Allegheny and Westmoreland county stores) comes from Aglianico grapes grown in northern Campania. The ruby color offers raspberry and light smoky aromas. Ripe, juicy raspberry flavors balance with fresh acidity and firm tannins. Pair it with barbequed ribs. Highly recommended.

Moving further south to Calabria along the Ionian coastline, the 2015 Ippolito 1845, “Mabila” Cirò Rosato D.O.C., Italy (Luxury 44523; $12.99 — widely available in Allegheny County Luxury stores) comes from native Gaglioppo grapes. The wine's deep salmon color offers light floral and vibrant red cherry aromas. Fresh, fruity flavors of red cherries and citrus balance with fresh acidity and minerality. The fruity, dry finish pairs well with pasta with olive oil, minced garlic and red chili flakes. Highly recommended.

Remaining in Calabria, the 2010 Librandi, Duca Sanfelice, Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva D.O.C., Italy (Luxury 43213; $17.99 — available in Allegheny County Luxury at the Northern Pike, Centre Avenue, Pine Plaza and Sewickley stores only) again comes from native Gaglioppo grapes. In this case, the wine offers a delicious, full-bodied red.

The grape dates to Magna Graecia, a period beginning in the 8th century B.C. when Greek immigrants colonized southern Italy. The brilliantly successful ancient Greek wrestler, Milo of Croton, reportedly drank two gallons of Cirò Rosso daily to wash down several pounds of bread. One wonders how he stood, let alone grappled.

This wine's charming garnet color delivers ripe plum and smoky, spicy aromas. Sweet plum, raspberry and black liquorice flavors balance with fresh acidity and ultra-fine tannins. Pair it with grilled ribeye steaks. Recommended.

Dave DeSimone writes about wine for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at tribliving@tribweb.com.