Make something sweet for that special someone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember that first Valentine's Day that you made something sweet for your sweetheart? Here's a really easy recipe that you will enjoy making and sharing. The clusters will need to “set” for several hours before serving. You'll find most of the items in the bakery section of the market.

Chocolate Raisin Clusters

(makes about one pound)

8 ounces (2 4-ounce bars) Baker's German Sweet chocolate

2⁄ 3 cup condensed milk

5 ounces (one cup) raisins

Break up the chocolate and place it in the top of a double boiler over hot water on moderate heat. Stir occasionally until melted and smooth.

Remove the top of the double boiler. Add the condensed milk and stir until smooth, then stir in the raisins.

Use a rounded teaspoon to ladle out the mixture for each cluster, forming 24 clusters and placing them on a pan lined with parchment or foil.

Let stand at room temperature for about 3 hours until they are firm. Release each cluster and turn it over to allow the bottom to dry. Place on a plate and serve.

Also, these may be frozen in an airtight container. Let them thaw before unwrapping or they may tend to sweat.

Chef's note: Condensed milk becomes thick when allowed to stand on the shelf for a long time. Shake the can well to thoroughly mix the milk.

• • •

These baby pancakes will make a rich dessert. The creamy orange liqueur sauce will really add a wee bit of love. You can even substitute a strawberry sauce and have them for breakfast. Why not? It's Valentines Day!

Chocolate and Orange Baby Pancakes

(makes four servings)

1 cup self rising flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 eggs

2 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, broken into squares

1 cup milk

finely grated rind of one orange

2 tablespoons orange juice

butter or oil for frying

1⁄ 4 cup chocolate curls for garnishing

For the sauce:

2 large oranges

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 cup creme fraiche (you can make your own or use sour cream)

2 tablespoons Grand Mariner or Cointreau or other orange liqueur

Sift the flour and cocoa into a bowl and make a well in the center. Add the eggs and beat well, gradually incorporating the rest of the pancake dry ingredients to make a smooth batter.

Mix the chocolate and the milk in a saucepan. Heat gently until the chocolate has melted, then beat into the batter until smooth and bubbly. Stir in the grated orange rind and juice.

Heat a large heavy frying pan with a flat bottom or heat a griddle. Grease with a little oil or butter. Drop large spoonfuls of batter onto the preheated pan/griddle. Cook over medium heat. When the pancakes are lightly browned underneath and bubbly on top, flip them to cook on the other side. When done, remove to a plate or lined sheet pan to keep warm in a preheated low oven. Finish off the batter cooking the same way.

Make the sauce. Grate the rind of one of the oranges into a bowl and set aside. Peel both oranges, taking care to remove all the pith, then slice fairly thinly, removing the seeds.

Heat the butter and sugar in a wide, shallow pan over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the creme fraiche and heat gently.

Add the pancakes and orange slices to the sauce and heat gently for 1-2 minutes, then spoon liqueur over the top. Sprinkle with the reserved orange rind. Plate the pancakes and sauce, then sprinkle chocolate curls over the top.

• • •

Romeo or Juliet will know you're serious when you spring this dessert on them!

Homestyle Chocolate Cheesecake

(makes 10-12 servings)

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate squares

4 ounces bitter chocolate squares

2 1⁄ 2 pounds cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup superfine sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 eggs at room temperature

3⁄ 4 cup sour cream

For the base:

1 1⁄ 2 cups chocolate wafer crumbs

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1⁄ 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch spring form cake pan.

For the shell, mix the chocolate wafer crumbs with the cinnamon. When well mixed, add the butter and stir. Press evenly in the bottom of the pan.

Melt the semi-sweet and bitter chocolate in the top of a double boiler set over simmering water. When melted and mixed, set aside.

With an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth, then beat in the sugar and vanilla extract. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the bowl as needed.

Add the sour cream and stir in the melted chocolate.

Pour into the prepared pan and bake for one hour (or until a toothpick comes out clean). Let cool in the pan and then remove the rim. Cover with plastic and chill overnight. Plain fresh berries, strawberry sauce or preserves will all accompany nicely. Don't forget the whipped cream!

A always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for more than 23 years.