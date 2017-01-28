Wake up to Year of the Rooster with eye-opening Chinese flavors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Szechuan Peppercorn Syrup: In a saucepan, heat 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Crush 1/2 cup Szechuan peppercorns and add to pot. Simmer for 5 minutes and steep for 20 minutes. Strain and chill before use.

Dorothy Tague's Chinese cooking classes are peppered with tidbits of history and trivia:

The first woks, for example, were soldiers' helmets, turned upside down to cook in. With minimal available fuel, they learned to cook things quickly — as in a stir-fry — with protein and veggies cut into small pieces.

To celebrate Chinese New Year — which officially kicked off Jan. 28, with festivities continuing for two weeks — Tague planned three special classes through her Chop, Wok & Talk cooking school to share knowledge, recipes and a fantastic meal. All three sold out, including one at The Kitchen by Vangura in North Huntingdon; and two at her Garfield cooking school. But if you want to plan your own celebration, Tague has shared some of her recipes and those of her former teacher, Anna Kao.

The classes are a small part of local events planned to honor the Year of the Rooster.

• Year of the Rooster-inspired cocktails will be available Jan. 29 at Wigle Whiskey Distillery in the Strip District. With every bottle purchased, patrons will receive a hong bao — Chinese red envelope, containing a gift certificate, a feng shui coin and cocktail certificate.

• The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh's revelry on Feb. 4 includes a parade through the museum led by the Steel Dragon Lion Dance Team, plus art activities and live music.

• A Lunar New Year Parade will take place Feb. 12 in Squirrel Hill.

But a big part of Chinese tradition is celebrating the New Year with a family feast. Here are recipes to enjoy at home.

Barbeque Sweet & Sour & Spicy Shrimp

Recipe courtesy of Dorothy Tague.

1½ pounds medium size raw shrimp, drained and patted dry

8-12 wooden skewers, soaked in water for 1 hour

3 cups pineapple cubes (fresh preferred)

8 scallions (white part only), cut into 1 inch pieces

1 large red pepper, cut into 1 inch chunks

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

For the Marinade:

¼ cup rice wine

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Toss shrimp in marinade, cover and let set for 15 minutes.

For the Sweet & Sour & Spicy Sauce:

½ cup ketchup

5 tablespoons sugar

1⁄ 4 cup water

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tsp soy sauce

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

½-1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes (optional)

2 teaspoon cornstarch

In a saucepan, simmer ingredients, stirring frequently, then remove from heat.

Thread skewers with shrimp, pineapple, scallions and red peppers. Brush with cooked sauce. Brush grill or broiler pan with a little vegetable oil. Grill the skewers for about 2 minutes per side---when the shrimp turns pink they are done. Serve immediately

Makes 8 servings.

Mandarin Beef

Recipe courtesy of Anna Kao.

¾ pound flank steak

8 scallions, smashed and cut into 2-inch lengths (save some to garnish the platter)

1½ cups snow peas or snap peas stringed or asparagus cut on the diagonal in 2-inch lengths

2 large red pepper julienned into 2-inch lengths

Oil for stir frying

Save a few smashed scallions for garnish

Cooked rice for serving

For the Marinade:

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon dry sherry

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1⁄ 3 cup cold water

For the Seasoning Sauce:

4 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 ¼ teaspoons fresh black pepper

Slice beef with the grain into 2 pieces--then slice each piece across the grain into thin strips. Combine marinade, add beef, and marinate for at least 2 hours.

Combine seasoning sauce a jar. Prep veggies.

Heat oil in wok over high heat until very hot. Add beef and stir fry for 1 minute. Remove and drain. Add snow peas and peppers and stir fry for 1 minute. Add seasoning sauce and let it thicken. Return beef to wok for 1 minute.

Serve immediately with rice. Garnish with a few smashed scallions

Makes 4-6 servings.

Steamed/Fried Dumplings/Potstickers

Recipe courtesy of Anna Kao.

½ pound ground pork or beef

2 cups Napa cabbage, minced

1⁄ 4 cup minced scallions

3⁄ 4 teaspoon ginger root grated or minced very fine

1⁄ 8 teaspoon salt

1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons soy sauce

¾ tablespoon dry sherry

1 ¼ teaspoons sesame seed oil

¾ tablespoon cornstarch

Dumpling wrappers (keep covered with a damp cloth or moist paper towel while working)

Small dish of water for “glue”

1 tablespoon oil

½ cup water

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Use 1 teaspoon of filling in each wrapper. Moisten edges with water, fold in half and pinch pleat. Put dumplings on a tray sprinkled with flour or covered with wax paper.

Cook immediately or freeze on tray, then and transfer to plastic bag for future use. (Frozen dumplings can be steamed for 20 minutes or pan fried for 15 minutes. Do not thaw before cooking.)

Makes 3 dozen.

For Fried Dumplings: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a non-stick pan/skillet. Pan fry the dumplings until the bottoms are light brown. Add ½ cup water and 1 teaspoon cider vinegar to the dumplings (for a whole pan full of dumplings). Cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes until the water evaporates (golden brown on the bottom and steamed on the top).

For Steamed Dumplings: Arrange on a heatproof plate 1 inch apart and steam for 5-8 minutes over medium heat or arrange in a Chinese double steamer sprayed with Pam and steam for 5-8 minutes.

For Hot Chili Pepper Dipping Sauce:

1 cup soy sauce

1 healthy teaspoon chili sauce

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Mix all ingredients together and serve with dumplings.