Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Test Kitchen recipe: Loaded cauliflower casserole tastes like potatoes

Susan Selasky | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A video and recipe for a Loaded Cauliflower Bake from www.delish.com recently piqued my interest.

Armed with plenty of cauliflower to use up, I gave it a try. The recipe is supposed to be a like a loaded baked potato - minus the potato. Instead, the cauliflower, long a low-carb friendly option, stands in for the potato.

The recipe was easy but needed more than salt and pepper and a mess of cheese to help it along. I added a sprinkling of Morton's Nature's Seasons Seasoning blend ­— my go-to all-purpose seasoning — for a boost along with a pinch of cayenne.

Here's the recipe with my adjustments.

Loaded Cauliflower Bake

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

2 small heads cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, peeled, minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups reduced-fat milk

1 12 cup shredded cheddar or favorite cheddar cheese blend

2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Morton's Nature's Season Seasoning blend to taste, optional

Pinch of cayenne pepper to taste, optional

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

14 to 12 cup sliced green onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large pot of boiling water, blanch the cauliflower florets 2 minutes.

Drain well and transfer to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

To make the cheese sauce:

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add flour and stir until golden, 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and bring to a low simmer. Add cream cheese and whisk until combined. Stir in 1 cup cheddar until melted; season with salt and pepper. Taste and, if you like, add seasoning blend and pinch cayenne pepper. Pour cheese sauce over cauliflower and stir until combined. Stir in all but 1 tablespoon each cooked bacon and green onions until combined, then top with remaining Cheddar, bacon, and green onions.

Bake until cauliflower is tender and cheese is bubbly and thickened, 30-40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.

Adapted from www.delish.com. Tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.