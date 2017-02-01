Dining News: Afterglow, Sharing Knives, Casellula @ Alphabet City

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Afterglow

Ginger Whiskey is back at Wigle just in time for the spicy season of romance.

The distillery at 2401 Smallman St. in the Strip District will preview Afterglow, a seasonal ginger whiskey, on Valentine's Day with additional release events over the weekend of Feb. 17 to 19.

On Feb. 14, distillery tours offered at 5 and 6:30 p.m. will feature chocolate and whiskey pairing flights. The distillery will remain open until 8 p.m. with holiday cocktail specials and a la carte flight options.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17, Wigle will host a Spicy Soirée with Southern Tier Brewing Company. Attendees will celebrate the official release of Afterglow and enjoy an evening celebrating spice in spirits, beer and food. Tickets are $25 and include a Ginger Whiskey cocktail, Imperial Ginger Beer from Southern Tier Brewing Company, food from Baby Loves Tacos and live music by Greg Jones.

From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 19, the distillery will feature a Ginger Whiskey sampling and cocktails. The festival is free and family friendly. On both days, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society food truck will serve ginger-inspired fare. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase chocolate and whiskey flights featuring whiskey truffles from Mon Aimee Chocolat in the Strip District.

Details: 412-224-2827 or wiglewhiskey.com

Sharing Knives

Whitfield at Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty, hosts a monthly collaborative dinner series called Sharing Knives featuring guest chefs and food friends from Pittsburgh and other cities.

For the next event, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22, chef Beth “Birthday Girl” Zozula will take over The Gym, the hotel's central gathering space, for a clamorous mess of a clam bake. This month's kitchen collaboration comes courtesy of chef Ryan Spak, the namesake behind Spak Brothers Pizza Shop.

Tickets are $50 and do not include beverages or gratuity.

Details: 412-626-3090 or acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Casellula @ Alphabet City

Casellula @ Alphabet City is now open at 40 W. North Ave., on Pittsburgh's North Side.

The restaurant specializes in handmade cheeses and features about 20 selections from all over the world paired with house-made condiments daily.

The menu also features an array of shareable dishes, wines, cocktails and local beers. Casellula, with an original location New York, is part of City of Asylum's new Alphabet City project.

Details: 412-226-9740 or casellulapgh.com

Smoq Pitt closes

Smoq Pitt at 600 Brookline Blvd., Brookline, is closed after nearly two years in business.

“It has been an honor serving the community,” a post on the business's Facebook page reads. “We will unfortunately be closing our doors for the last time Sunday, Jan. 29.” The restaurant specialized in farm-to-table barbecue fare.

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.