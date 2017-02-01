Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Dining News: Afterglow, Sharing Knives, Casellula @ Alphabet City

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Afterglow, a seasonal ginger whiskey, is offered by Wigle.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Afterglow

Ginger Whiskey is back at Wigle just in time for the spicy season of romance.

The distillery at 2401 Smallman St. in the Strip District will preview Afterglow, a seasonal ginger whiskey, on Valentine's Day with additional release events over the weekend of Feb. 17 to 19.

On Feb. 14, distillery tours offered at 5 and 6:30 p.m. will feature chocolate and whiskey pairing flights. The distillery will remain open until 8 p.m. with holiday cocktail specials and a la carte flight options.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17, Wigle will host a Spicy Soirée with Southern Tier Brewing Company. Attendees will celebrate the official release of Afterglow and enjoy an evening celebrating spice in spirits, beer and food. Tickets are $25 and include a Ginger Whiskey cocktail, Imperial Ginger Beer from Southern Tier Brewing Company, food from Baby Loves Tacos and live music by Greg Jones.

From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 19, the distillery will feature a Ginger Whiskey sampling and cocktails. The festival is free and family friendly. On both days, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society food truck will serve ginger-inspired fare. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase chocolate and whiskey flights featuring whiskey truffles from Mon Aimee Chocolat in the Strip District.

Details: 412-224-2827 or wiglewhiskey.com

Sharing Knives

Whitfield at Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty, hosts a monthly collaborative dinner series called Sharing Knives featuring guest chefs and food friends from Pittsburgh and other cities.

For the next event, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22, chef Beth “Birthday Girl” Zozula will take over The Gym, the hotel's central gathering space, for a clamorous mess of a clam bake. This month's kitchen collaboration comes courtesy of chef Ryan Spak, the namesake behind Spak Brothers Pizza Shop.

Tickets are $50 and do not include beverages or gratuity.

Details: 412-626-3090 or acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Casellula @ Alphabet City

Casellula @ Alphabet City is now open at 40 W. North Ave., on Pittsburgh's North Side.

The restaurant specializes in handmade cheeses and features about 20 selections from all over the world paired with house-made condiments daily.

The menu also features an array of shareable dishes, wines, cocktails and local beers. Casellula, with an original location New York, is part of City of Asylum's new Alphabet City project.

Details: 412-226-9740 or casellulapgh.com

Smoq Pitt closes

Smoq Pitt at 600 Brookline Blvd., Brookline, is closed after nearly two years in business.

“It has been an honor serving the community,” a post on the business's Facebook page reads. “We will unfortunately be closing our doors for the last time Sunday, Jan. 29.” The restaurant specialized in farm-to-table barbecue fare.

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.