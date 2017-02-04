Super Bowl snacks will help ease pain for Steelers' fans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Granted, Pittsburgh football fans are a little less enthusiastic about this year's Super Bowl than they might have been.

Of course, we'll be rooting for the New England Patriots to lose, but beyond that, the pressure is off for a blow-your-mind viewing party.

Parties go on, though, one way or another. You're likely invited to a Super Bowl get-together, which requires cooking up a starter or side dish for your host.

If you're still feeling glum about the whole black-and-gold theme having a bye-year, chances are you don't want to devote too much time and energy to your party contribution.

We hear you.

We've gathered some delicious and virtually effortless recipes — each of which requires just 10- to 15-minutes prep time. You can cook up these tasty treats with ease and still look like a star.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Lesley's Biscuit Chicken Turnovers

A handheld dish is most convenient when balancing a beer and yelling at the ref.

Cookbook author Ryan Scott named these turnovers after a dish his wife, Lesley, likes to make when she's looking for an extra-comforting meal. These turnovers also make great school lunches and freeze very well.

Use the same method to make turnovers with ground beef or pork.

The recipe is excerpted from Scott's “One to Five” (Oxmoor House, $24.95)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 58 minutes

2 cups diced yellow onion

2 cups cremini mushrooms, quartered

1 cup chopped zucchini (skins on)

1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon refrigerated garlic paste (from tube)

2 1⁄ 2 teaspoons black pepper

1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

Nonstick cooking spray

16 Pillsbury Grands! Frozen Buttermilk Biscuits, thawed or 2 (16.3 ounce) cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1 large egg, beaten

All-purpose flour, for crimping edges

Cook the onion, mushrooms, zucchini, 1 tablespoon of the thyme, oil, salt, garlic paste, and 1⁄ 2 teaspoon of the pepper in a medium skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until the vegetables are caramelized and the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, and stir in the cream of mushroom soup, lemon juice, vinegar, and chicken. Let cool for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat it with cooking spray; set aside. Using a rolling pin or the empty soup can, roll out each biscuit into a 5-inch round. Brush the beaten egg on half of each biscuit round, and top with 1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons of the room-temperature chicken mixture. Fold each biscuit in half to enclose the filling, and press the edges to seal. Dip a fork in the flour, and press along the edges of each turnover to crimp them.

Coat the turnovers lightly with cooking spray, and sprinkle them with the remaining 2 teaspoons pepper (about 1⁄ 8 teaspoon pepper per turnover) and 1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons thyme. Arrange them on the prepared baking sheet, making sure the turnovers don't touch each other. Bake until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes.

Makes 16 turnovers.

Garlic-Basil Biscuit Bombs

Scott's savory take on Monkey Bread can serve as a one-pan appetizer or side dish. We guarantee it's going to disappear quickly if you serve it straight from the pan.

Don't worry if the pieces aren't uniform. The biscuits are more fun to pull apart when you have irregular shapes.

The recipe is excerpted from Scott's “One to Five” (Oxmoor House, $24.95).

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

1⁄ 2 cup chopped fresh basil

1⁄ 4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons refrigerated garlic paste (from tube)

1⁄ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄ 2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (16.3-ounce) package refrigerated biscuit dough, biscuits separated and cut into quarters

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (about 4 ounces)

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Stir together the basil, oil, garlic paste, salt, and pepper in a medium-sized nonstick ovenproof skillet. Roll the dough pieces in the basil mixture to coat. Arrange them in a single layer so they are touching and cover the bottom of the skillet. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Return to the oven, and bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Garnish with the fresh basil leaves.

Makes 32 pieces.

Bang-Bang Chicken

This restaurant favorite can easily be made in your own kitchen, says cookbook author Chungah Rhee. This is one of her most popular recipes. It makes the most amazingly crisp chicken bites and a sweet chili mayo sauce that's so good, you may be tempted to eat it with a spoon.

Note: Panko is a Japanese-style of bread crumbs that can be found in the Asian section of your local grocery store.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

For the sweet chili mayo sauce:

1⁄ 4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons hot sauce (such as Frank's RedHot Sauce)

1 cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed

1 cup buttermilk

3⁄ 4 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄ 2 cup cornstarch

1 large egg

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1⁄ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄ 4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1⁄ 4 pounds), cut into 1-inch chunks

2 cups panko

Make the sweet chili mayo sauce: Whisk together the mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, honey, and hot sauce in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, flour, cornstarch, egg, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken pieces, and toss to coat.

Working with one piece at a time, dredge the chicken in the panko, pressing to make sure each piece is evenly coated. Set aside.

Working in batches, fry the chicken in the skillet until evenly golden and crispy on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes total. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.

Serve immediately, drizzled with the sweet chili mayo sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

These little morsels are surefire crowd-pleasers. I mean, we're talking bacon and mini sausages. They're great for parties or on game days since they are easy to assemble beforehand. Secure using fancy toothpicks to dress them up.

The recipe is excerpted from Rhee's “Damn Delicious” (Oxmoor House, $24.95).

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

1 (16-ounce) package beef cocktail sausages, drained and rinsed

8 slices bacon, cut crosswise into quarters

1⁄ 4 cup packed light brown sugar

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.

Working one at a time, wrap each sausage in a piece of bacon, and dredge in the brown sugar, pressing to coat.

Carefully place the wrapped sausages, seam sides down, on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the brown sugar has caramelized and the bacon is crisp, 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve immediately, seasoned with pepper and garnished with the parsley, if desired.

Makes 8 servings.

Chunky Artichoke, Spinach and Jalapeño Dip

This is a must-make dip for any party. Serve it in a baking dish with toasted baguette, tortilla chips or pita for dipping or in a bread bowl with spoons for your more ambitious guests. Don't judge them. This creamy pool of cheesy, chunky goodness is just that good.

The recipe is excerpted from Rhee's “Damn Delicious” (Oxmoor House, $24.95).

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1⁄ 4 cup mayonnaise

1⁄ 4 cup sour cream

1⁄ 4 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄ 4 teaspoon onion powder

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (4-ounce) can diced jalapeño chiles

3 cups loosely packed baby spinach, chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1⁄ 4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

1⁄ 4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, for garnish, optional

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch baking dish, or coat it with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir in the artichoke hearts, jalapeños, spinach, 1⁄ 2 cup of the mozzarella, the feta, and Parmesan; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Evenly spread the cream cheese mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with the remaining 1⁄ 2 cup mozzarella.

Bake until the dip is bubbly and golden, 15 to 20 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with the chives, if desired.

Makes 8 servings.