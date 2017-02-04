Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

A breakfast-for-dinner dish that rises to the occasion

The Washington Post | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It could be time to reset your attitude about the egg white frittata, and this is just the recipe to help. Think not about deprivation or dieting or a dumping ground for leftovers; instead, consider it as an opportunity to make a fast, inexpensive, protein-packed, breakfast-for-dinner meal.

Chef Michael Psilakis's version, from his new cookbook “Live to Eat: Cooking the Mediterranean Way,” builds on the preliminary roasting of juicy, garlicky cherry tomatoes. Don't be tempted to use grape tomatoes, with thicker skins and less moisture. At this time of year, small tomatoes labeled “pearl” or “Campari” will suffice if you can't find the smaller round ones. One batch will give you twice the amount you need here, but the extra will come in handy, sure enough.

While they're in the oven, chop fresh herbs, saute more garlic and lightly beat the egg whites. Using a store-bought pint's worth of liquid egg whites will save time and waste. A mere sprinkling of feta crumbles on top creates a satisfyingly salty first bite. The frittata rises to glorious but quickly deflatable heights in a high-heat oven, so call your diners to the table as soon as it goes in.

Egg White Frittata With Roasted Tomatoes and Feta

The twofer aspect of this chef's take on a healthful classic — a batch of oven-roasted, garlicky tomatoes is made first — is just one reason why we like this breakfast-for-dinner recipe.

It takes about 16 large eggs to yield enough whites for this recipe, but you'd have to find a use for all those yolks. We tested this with a carton of liquid egg whites instead.

Serve with whole-grain toast. Makes 4 servings.

MAKE AHEAD: You'll roast twice as many cherry tomatoes as you need for this recipe; what's left over can be refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen in a zip-top bag for up to 2 months.

Adapted from “Live to Eat: Cooking the Mediterranean Way,” by Michael Psilakis (Little, Brown, 2017).

For the tomatoes

3 cloves garlic

3 pints cherry tomatoes (may substitute 1 12 pounds small, round tomatoes; see headnote)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

12 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

For the frittata

4 cloves garlic

Leaves from 6 to 8 stems mixed fresh herbs, such as parsley, mint and dill

2 cups liquid egg whites (see headnote)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon grapeseed or canola oil

3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

For the tomatoes: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mince the garlic. Place the tomatoes in a roasting pan, then add the garlic, oil, dried oregano, salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly, then roast for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tomatoes blister and deflate. The yield is about 4 cups, including juices; you'll use half for this recipe. Reserve the rest as noted in the headnote. (At this point, you can use tongs or a fork to discard the loosened skins if you'd like.)

For the frittata: Increase the oven temperature to 500 degrees. Drain the liquid from your 2 cups of roasted tomatoes.

Thinly slice the garlic and place it in a medium (10-inch) ovenproof skillet. Coarsely chop the leaves of fresh herbs to yield 12 packed cup. Pour the egg whites into a large liquid measuring cup or mixing bowl and whisk (by hand) just until the top third or so is frothy. Season lightly with salt and pepper, then add the chopped herbs.

Pour the oil into the skillet with the garlic and heat over medium heat. Once the garlic begins to brown, stir in the 2 cups of roasted cherry tomatoes, mashing some of them if you'd like. Pour in the egg white mixture and shake the pan so the solids are evenly distributed. Scatter the cheese on top.

Immediately transfer to the oven; roast for 6 to 10 minutes, until gloriously puffed and just set. Let cool for 5 minutes (the frittata will deflate) before cutting into wedges. Serve warm.

Nutrition per serving (using half the tomatoes and grapeseed oil): 180 calories, 15 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugar

