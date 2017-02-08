Dining News: Specials for singles, Valentine's events at Habitat, and champagne dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Specialsfor singles

This Valentine's Day, Houlihan's Restaurants, with multiple Pittsburgh area locations, will offer a special for singles.

On Feb. 14, single diners can enjoy a three-course menu in the bar area only for $25 plus tax and gratuity. Menu for one includes choice of Houlihan's Famous ‘Shrooms, small loaded guacamole or small spinach dip; choice of Korean chicken, stuffed chicken breast, grilled Atlantic salmon, seared Georges Bank scallops or nine-ounce top sirloin; and choice of Bag O' Donuts, Brownie Batter Cake or Pot De Crème Trio.

Diners with a significant other will be able to choose a four-course option, available throughout the dining room Feb. 11 to 14, priced at $50 plus tax and gratuity. Choices are the same as the singles menu with an added course of either chicken tortilla soup, baked potato soup, house or Caesar salad.

Details: houlihans.com

Valentine's events set at Habitat

Habitat at the Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Downtown, will offer dinner specials and wine pairings Feb. 10, 11 and 14, in addition to the regular dinner menu. A three-course menu will include fresh shucked oysters paired with Segura Viudas Aria Brut and Maine lobster ravioli paired with Domaine de la Verrière Rosé. Dessert specials include cinnamon-whipped milk chocolate ganache, cherry compote and dark chocolate cake served in a raspberry glass with ancho chili chocolate ice cream. Reservations required.

Details: 412-773-8848 or habitatrestaurant.com

Champagne dinner

Lautrec restaurant at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, will host a Valentine's Day champagne dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14.

The four-course dinner will feature champagne specialist Chris Bagetta sharing the rich history of each taste and stories of how champagne developed.

Cost is $200 per person. Reservations required. Details: 866-344-6957

Osteria 2350

Osteria 2350, at 2350 Railroad St. in the Strip District, will host a four-course chef's tasting dinner Feb. 10 through 14.

Menu includes white bean honey and ricotta crostini, citrus-poached salmon and strawberry salad,

Elysian Fields Farm lamb ragu and hibiscus mousse.

Cost is $28 per person plus tax and gratuity. Featured rose options also will be available for varying costs per glass.

Reservations highly recommended. Details: 412-281-6595 or osteria2350pittsburgh.com

Beer brunch

East End Brewing will host a Valentine's beer brunch at the Taproom, 102 19th St. in the Strip District, featuring Prohibition Pastries Feb. 19.

Guests will enjoy a three-course beer-infused meal and two glasses of beer or soda.

Cost is $35. Two sessions will be held: 10 to 11:30 a.m, and noon to 2 p.m.

Details: 412-537-2337 or eastendbrewing.com

Block 292

Block 292, at 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon, will serve a special Valentine's Day menu Feb. 14.

Selections include scallops and strawberry or pasta carbonara; wedge salad or grilled beets and baby carrots; steak and mushrooms with onion cream or Arctic char; and red velvet swiss roll.

Cost is $65 per person or $125 per couple plus tax and gratuity.

Details: 412-668-2292 or block292.com

