From amaranth to wild rice, cooking ancient grains in a modern world

Excerpted from “Everyday Whole Grains” by Ann Taylor Pittman. Copyright © 2016 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

When Ann Taylor Pittman was “volunteered” to research, develop recipes and write a book on ancient grains, her family had some idea what they were in for.

“Whole and ancient grains,” her husband said. “Why can't you be working on a meat book?”

“While that was funny, I took it as a challenge,” says Pittman, executive editor of Cooking Light magazine and mother of 11-year-old twin sons. “That was my benchmark. I wanted to make dishes that my family would love, that they didn't feel was a compromise in any way.”

The result is “Everyday Whole Grains: 175 New Recipes from Amaranth to Wild Rice” (Oxmoor House, $24.95), an exploration of all those chewy, hearty bits of nourishment that are quickly becoming the new staples in our pantries.

“People are more interested than ever and open to the idea of healthy, because healthy these days is kind of cool,” Pittman says. “When you think about the best restaurants you can go to, most of them are serving farro salads, they're serving seasonal produce, they're driving you to want to visit the farmers market to find the same beautiful radishes you had at the restaurant.

Pittman's book defines and explains the power of individual whole grains, the nutrition breakdowns, a glossary and lots of how-to tips to get the novice started. Her recipes are accompanied by beautiful color photographs and clear instructions that invite the reader to make a shopping list and get cooking.

Nutrition and health aside, Pittman says, cooking whole grains comes down to something basic: “It's really delicious. It's really tasty and the textures are amazing. It all comes down to taste.”

The great tastes in “Everyday Whole Grains” cover main and side dishes, salads and soups, breakfasts and snacks.

Even desserts get the whole grain treatment with an entire chapter. Mouthwatering recipes include Chocolate-Berry Layer Cake made with whole wheat pastry flour, Browned Butter Peach Crisp made with old-fashioned rolled oats, Strawberry Tart with a quinoa-almond crust, and Pecan Sandies made with brown rice flour.

“The thing that was my main drive and philosophy was to take familiar recipes and dishes and take them out of the refined category and put them into whole grain territory,” Pittman says. “The great thing is now, due to the gluten-free craze, there are so many whole grain flours available, more than ever.”

Beyond producing an authoritative book, Pittman had a higher motivation in the project.

“My kids tasted everything and gave me feedback on everything,” she says. “When you're the main cook in the house, you have an incredible role. You're in control of what's going into their bodies. While I have this influence over them, I want to set their default to be whole grains. Once children are grown, they will be introduced to new foods and flavors, she says, “but you come back to what you were raised with. I want to set that default.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Chicken And Vegetable Biryani

Hands-on time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Biryani is an Indian rice casserole, often baked and typically made with white basmati rice. Here, it is made on top of the stove using brown basmati. The yogurt and butter stirred in at the end add richness and a hint of tanginess.

Cooking spray

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 3⁄ 4 -inch pieces

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1½ tablespoons canola oil

1½ cups chopped onion

1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

1⁄ 8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 cup uncooked brown basmati rice

1½ cups water

2 cups chopped cauliflower florets

2⁄ 3 cup frozen green peas, thawed

½ cup plain 2 percent reduced-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon butter

1. Heat a large sauté pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chicken to pan; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook chicken 8 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove from pan.

2. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion, ginger, and garlic; sauté 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cumin, coriander, turmeric, pepper, and cardamom; cook

1 minute, stirring constantly. Add rice; cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add 1 1⁄ 2 cups water, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until rice is almost tender. Add additional 2 tablespoons water, if needed. Stir in chicken, cauliflower, and ¾ teaspoon salt; cover and cook 10 minutes. Stir in peas, yogurt, and butter; cover and cook 10 minutes or until rice is tender.

Makes 4 servings.

Bulgur Salad With Pomegranate And Orange

This salad would be absolutely smashing served alongside roast lamb or grilled lamb chops, Pittman says. It's beautiful, with the jewel-like fruit, and the flavor is tangy, sweet and irresistible. The success of this salad is dependent on the pomegranate molasses, which you'll find at Middle Eastern markets and some gourmet grocery stores. You can also make your own by simmering and reducing pomegranate juice down to a syrup.

Hands-on time: 13 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

1 1⁄ 2 cups water

1 cup uncooked red bulgur

½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3 whole cloves

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup pomegranate arils

1 cup fresh orange sections (about 2 large navel oranges)

½ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

1⁄ 3 cup torn fresh mint

¼ cup chopped pistachios

1. Place 1½ cups water, bulgur, ¼ teaspoon salt, and cloves in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 12 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Remove and discard cloves (they should have floated to the top). Drain any excess water, if necessary. Spoon bulgur mixture into a large bowl; cool to room temperature.

2. Combine oil, pomegranate molasses, honey, ¼ teaspoon salt, and pepper in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Drizzle over bulgur mixture; toss gently to coat. Add pomegranate arils, oranges, parsley, and mint; toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with pistachios.

Makes 6 servings.

Make ahead: This salad holds up well for about a day — any longer than that, and the orange sections might release too much liquid. Try stirring in some cooked chicken or crumbled feta or goat cheese for a main-dish take with leftovers.

Pork With Figs And Farro

Stuffing a butterflied pork tenderloin is easier than you may think, and it makes for an impressive celebration-worthy centerpiece.

Hands-on time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

2 cups water

2⁄ 3 cup uncooked whole-grain farro

1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick

1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3⁄ 4 cup minced onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1⁄ 2 cup chopped dried figs

1⁄ 4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 1⁄ 4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

3⁄ 4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1⁄ 8 teaspoon ground allspice

1⁄ 8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed

1. Combine first 3 ingredients in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover and simmer 40 to 45 minutes or until al dente. Drain; discard cinnamon stick.

2. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add 1½ teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion; sauté 6 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; sauté 1 minute, stirring constantly.

3. Combine farro, onion mixture, figs, parsley, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and next 4 ingredients (through egg) in a medium bowl.

4. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

5. Slice pork lengthwise, cutting to, but not through, other side. Open halves. Place pork between sheets of plastic wrap; pound to ¼-inch thickness. Top pork with farro mixture, leaving a ½-inch border. Roll, starting with long side; secure pork with wooden picks.

6. Sprinkle pork evenly with ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Heat a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add pork; cook 6 minutes, browning all sides. Place pan in oven; bake pork at 425 degrees for 15 minutes or until a thermometer registers 145°F. Remove pork from pan; let stand 5 minutes. Slice.

Makes 8 servings.

Make ahead: Assemble the pork (through step 5) up to a day ahead, wrapping the rolled pork in plastic wrap and refrigerating until shortly before cooking. Let the pork stand at room temperature 15 minutes, discard the plastic wrap, and proceed with step 6.