'Fresh Fish' is a beauty of a book

Recipes and photographs excerpted from “Fresh Fish” by Jennifer Trainer Thompson, photography by Keller + Keller Photography, used with permission from Storey Publishing.

Jennifer Trainer Thompson's 18th cookbook is more than a collection of recipes.

“Fresh Fish: A Fearless Guide to Grilling, Shucking, Searing, Poaching and Roasting Seafood” (Storey Publishing, $19.95) is a beauty of a book — part memoir, part fishing manual, part history, part travelogue. Lush photography shows the best the New England coast has to offer — its food, seaside villages, sandy picnic beaches and surf fishing in wind-whipped waves.

“This was really a labor of love and, gosh, I had so much fun writing it,” says Trainer Thompson, who grew up in Indianapolis, but spent summers at the family's cottage at Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts. “I really loved my summers as a kid in the water. And I wanted to do a really personal book that is part memoir. That's my spiritual home. And I think when I revert to cooking, that's also my spiritual culinary home.”

Part of her goal with “Fresh Fish” was to dispel the fear so many have of cooking fish.

“Fish is the original one-minute gourmet ­— it's so easy,” Trainer Thompson says. “And people are so intimidated. I hope I dispelled that a bit. Whether it's a chowder (where you chop up what you have on hand), or raw (an oyster, which can be as fancy as a martini or as simple as a shucking on the beach), or even a main meal — grilled, sautéed, fried, or baked — it's easy.”

Flipping through “Fresh Fish” almost brings that salty sea air to life. The book is filled with bits of trivia and history. There are fish tales and fishermen tales and a tale an old fisherman told Ernest Hemingway in Nantucket. You'll learn as much about boats, old salts and harbor views as how to shuck and peel.

“It was really sort of a burning desire to portray a personal food experience for me,” Trainer Thompson says. “I was at a time in my life that I wanted to reflect upon my happiest memories — food wise and sourcing food.”

“Fresh Fish” is nominated for a cookbook award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals. The winners will be announced on March 5 at the conference in Louisville.

“I feel a little bit like always the bridesmaid and never the bride,” she says, laughing. “I don't mind. I'm happy to be the bridesmaid. But I've been nominated for three James Beard awards and never won. So, I don't have high expectations.” But we believe she's a winner either way, and with a few tips and simple-to-prepare recipes from “Fresh Fish,” you can be a winner too.

A good grilling

Grilling fish can be intimidating: It sticks and once it sticks, it tears apart. And how do you know when it's done? In truth, grilling fish is pretty easy, and a fun way to cook. A few pointers:

• Make sure your charcoal or gas grill grate is clean and well-oiled.

• If cooking fillets, pick a thick, uniform cut.

• Brush or spray your fish lightly on both sides with oil and season it before putting it on the grill. (Fish will stick a little on the grill anyway, so don't worry.)

• Fish takes about 10 minutes per inch to cook. To check doneness, separate the middle gently with a fork. It's done when it's opaque inside and flakes easily.

The whole truth

Eat fish the day you catch it or buy it. Ideally, store a whole fish in butcher's paper in the coldest part of the refrigerator on a bed of crushed ice (but not directly on the ice).

If you're buying whole fish, here's what to look for:

• Bright shiny eyes (not gray or cloudy)

• Red gills (not the color of faded bricks)

• Flesh that springs back when you poke it (rather than staying indented)

• Glistening skin (not dull or patchy)

• Fish that smells like the sea — not fishy!

Sole en Papillote

“My go-to meal in the winter when I'm in a hurry, this is a no-fuss way to cook fish,” says Jennifer Trainer Thompson.

The sole can be prepared several hours ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator until ready to cook. You can substitute another white, lean, firm fish such as pollock, haddock, halibut, or flounder.

4 (4- to 6-ounce) sole fillets

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons basil chiffonade (thin-sliced fresh basil)

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Cut four 12-inch square sheets of parchment paper and fold each one in half, then open it up and put a fillet on one side of each crease line. Salt and pepper each fillet, sprinkle with garlic and olive oil, and lay the basil, tomatoes, and scallions evenly across the top of each fillet. Close the parchment and crease the edges of the three sides together in a narrow fold to seal.

Lay the packets on a large baking sheet and bake 10 to 15 minutes, or until the packets are puffed and golden. To serve, place the packets on plates and slice open with a knife, taking care not to get burned by the steam.

Makes 4 servings.

Marinated Shrimp with Fresh Herbs

This marinated shrimp is delicious on its own or with Mustard-Lime Dipping Sauce (recipe follows).

Note: Cooking the shrimp with their shells on helps retain flavor. You can cook shrimp a day ahead if you keep it covered and chilled.

16 jumbo shrimp

1 lemon, halved, with 3 strips lemon peel reserved

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving

Using kitchen shears, score each shrimp along the back; this will make them easier to peel later.

Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Squeeze in the lemon juice, add the shrimp, and cook until pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Cool in a bowl of ice water, drain, and peel.

Whisk the oil, shallots, pepper flakes, lemon peel, garlic, chives, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper in a big bowl. Add the shrimp, toss to coat, and refrigerate for several hours. Serve cold with lemon wedges.

Makes 4 servings.

Herbed Baked Scallops

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound bay scallops

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (3 slices bread, well toasted and chopped)

1½ tablespoons chopped parsley

1½ tablespoons chopped chives

½ tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Smoked paprika

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Brush an 8-inch square glass baking dish with a bit of the butter, and spoon the scallops into the dish in a single layer. Season well with salt and pepper.

Melt the remaining butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute. Add the breadcrumbs and stir until they start to brown, 4 to 6 minutes.

Toss in the parsley, chives, and tarragon, stir to combine, and spoon the crumbs on top of the scallops. Dust smoked paprika over the top and bake until the scallops are opaque, about 13 minutes.

Makes 4 servings.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.