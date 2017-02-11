Networking service Dinner For 8 arranging more intimate pairings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Kick-off for Dinner for 8's new Dinner for 2 service

John spends enough time looking at a computer screen.

A business operations contractor, the 29-year-old Dormont resident, who declined to give his last name, says he doesn't want as much technological intrusion in his social life.

Looking to expand his social network — and dating opportunities — he bought a membership to Dinner For 8, an Aspinwall-based company that organizes group dinners and one-on-one dates. Dinner For 8 matches people with similar interests, without the use of computer algorithms.

That's a personalized touch that is missing from online dating apps, John says.

“It's not the same as talking to someone in person or in a group. There's nothing quite like that. I think online methods haven't caught up to that,” he says.

In 2015, Nan Cohen and Bill Cartiff co-founded Dinner For 8, with a focus on organizing group dinners for like-minded clients, usually eight people, at Pittsburgh restaurants.

Dinner For 8 has found that more members have been requesting one-on-one dates as opposed to larger group dinners, so the company launched Dinner For 2 on Jan. 20.

A launch party, called Love Bites and a Tuesday Toast, for the one-on-one dating service is planned for Valentine's Day at the Allegheny Inn on the North Side.

It's billed as a concierge matchmaking service. It's a throwback to pre-Internet matchmaking, when dates were arranged by intermediaries who actually laid eyes on clients or at least had verbal conversations with them.

“The evolution of listening to clients brought us to Dinner For 2, and it's really designed for those looking for love, marriage, companionship. … It's a more intimate setting,” says Cohen, a divorce consultant coach and host of the radio show “Dealing with Divorce” on KDKA and KQV.

Dinner For 8's applicants fill out questionnaires online about their employment, education, hobbies, musical tastes, religion, race, marital status, sexual orientation and other topics.

“After they sign up and do their first step online, there is nothing online. It's back to that old skill of matchmaking,” says Cohen. The company also conducts criminal background checks on applicants.

The percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds who use online dating services nearly tripled from 10 percent in 2013 to 27 percent in 2016, according to a Pew Research Center report.

Dinner For 8's membership number fluctuates between 150 and 175 people, Cohen says.

Most clients are in their early 30s and single because of divorce, death or job commitments, but adults of all ages are welcome.

The company offers three membership tiers: $597 for four dinners, $657 for six dinners or $777 for 10 dinners.

The model can be used for clients' business lunches, knitting circles, book clubs or finding potential dating prospects, but a growing number of clients have asked for individual dating services, Rachael Rennebeck, a partner in Dinner For 8.

“Twos have been the biggest demand. … If it's two and it's intimate, then let's make that work,” she says.

Still, whether the outing has eight people or two, or a number in between, the outings are not free-for-alls where anything goes.

The company does not provide to clients the last names, photos or places of residence of fellow diners. Also, Rennebeck or Cohen always attends the first part of the outing for appetizers and brief introductions. They follow up with the dinner attendees afterward to find out about their experiences.

Some clients are recently divorced and need a little coaching to make them more comfortable before they step out into the dating scene again, Cohen says.

The personalized service, which includes consultations, also helps to weed out undesirables, like the applicant who asked Cohen when he could “check out the inventory.” His application was rejected.

John's first Dinner For 8 event will be the kickoff party for Dinner For 2. He's keeping an open mind and excited about the possibilities, he says.

“I think at the outset, goals have to be set on a higher level. I'm just looking to meet new people,” he says.

Tory Parrish is a staff writer for Upgruv.com.