Rock-A-Fellas in Sarver stands above stereotypical sports bar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: 724-295-3999 or on Facebook at Rock-A-Fellas Sports Grille

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m.- 2 a.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon-2 a.m. Sundays

Bucking the sometimes typical sports bar image, Rock-A-Fellas Sports Grille in Sarver offers family-friendly, American cuisine in an upscale setting.

Rock-A-Fellas opened in 2007, with first-time restaurateurs Randy Scott and Gary Seifert combining their love of sports with a non-smoking venue, strategically located off of Route 28.

The grille, nicknamed “Rocks” by the staff, features high ceilings, warm hues and floor-to-ceiling windows, which bathe the eatery in natural light.

Two pool tables await players next to the bar area.

Happy hour, beer tastings, drink and food specials and a weekly karaoke night and live entertainment are offered.

“People are often surprised that we are known as just a ‘bar' because Rock-A-Fellas is a very family-friendly restaurant,” says Catherine Scott, who co-manages with her husband, Aaron. A children's menu is offered.

Choose from more than 10 draft and 70 bottled beers, and cheer on your favorite Pittsburgh sports team.

“We get the largest crowds with our Penguins fans, hands down,” Catherine Scott says. “But our biggest crowds come from Friday night football with Freeport football games.”

Freeport High School's football stadium is located across the street from Rock-A-Fellas.

Ten large televisions are positioned throughout the restaurant, allowing diners away from the bar to keep up with the game.

“We like to keep it simple at Rocks,” she says. “We want our customers to have a good time and feel at home. We believe that's what people are looking for in a small town sports bar and grille.”

The menu is larger than most sports bars, offering entrees featuring steaks, ribs, shrimp, pork, pastas, burgers, gourmet salads and build-your-own pizzas made with fresh dough.

Twelve appetizer choices include Pub Pretzels, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Cajun Steak Tips, Build Your Own Nachos and a Flatbread of the Day.

The top sellers here are chicken wings, burgers and a huge fish sandwich called The Sea Monster ($9.99), which has dominated for six years as the top-selling sandwich at Rocks.

Patrons love the burgers, Catherine Scott says, and may select from eight different variations, like the Mad Cow Burger ($8.99), served with a choice of side.

“Our Mad Cow Burger has become a big hit too,” she says, “It's so spicy the servers have to warn customers before they order it, and most can't finish it.”

Aaron Scott brings more than 12 years of restaurant industry experience to their husband-and-wife management team.

As chef, he is currently revamping the menu with a March debut scheduled.

“The new menu will have classic favorites that everyone loves, but some new items you wouldn't expect to see, including new wing sauces,” Aaron Scott says.

While perusing the menu, look for the football logo by selections, highlighting them as a Rock-A-Fella's house specialty.

On a recent early evening visit, our dining crew ordered the Lager Steamed Shrimp ($9.99) to start. Large Old Bay seasoned and steamed Gulf shrimp arrived, paired with homemade cocktail sauce.

The shrimp tasted like we were on vacation down South ­— fresh, tender and delicious.

After devouring them we made a note to order this appetizer again on our next visit.

For an entree, we ordered the Chicken Parmesan ($12.99), a Rock-A-Fellas house specialty. An oversized breaded chicken breast topped with hearty marinara and provolone cheese rested on a bed of imported fettuccine. The sauce was rich and flavorful, and the chicken was beyond tender ­— reminding us of mom's homemade cooking.

Wing lovers can choose from nine flavors, and we ordered a dozen of the original seasoned Rock-A-Fellas Wings ($14.99). They didn't disappoint. The jumbo whole wings were fried and perfectly seasoned. Other flavor choices include Rockin' Sesame Ginger, Rockin' Ranch, Rockin' Garlic Parmesan and Rockin' Buffalo.

Deciding to build our own pizza, we went traditional with a pepperoni and cheese 12-inch pizza ($9.99, toppings .75 cents each). The red sauce was amazing.

Homemade and hearty, this pizza featured a fresh dough crust and one of the tastiest pizza sauce around.

“Our wish at Rock-A-Fellas is to be the perfect fit for any reason. Great food, great people and a relaxing and fun atmosphere,” Catherine Scott says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.