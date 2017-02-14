Dining News: Penn Brew U, Sweet Horror Pop Up, Goldschmidt wine dinner and Narcisi Winery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Brew U

Penn Brewery, 800 Vinial St. In Pittsburgh's North Side, will hold Penn Brew U, Master's Degree Level, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.

Penn Brewery has taught hundreds of beer lovers the basics of craft brews at its popular Penn Brew U course. Graduates have learned all about beer history and styles, cooking with beer and basic brewing processes. Now, they're taking the next step by introducing Penn Brew U, Master's Degree Level, with curriculum that dives deeper dive into the production process, beer tasting and quality control.

The syllabus includes information about grain/beer pairing, advanced beer and food pairing, off-flavor sensory analysis, an upscale lunch featuring selections made with Penn beers and barrel aging demo and tasting.

Tickets are $65 each and available at showclix.com. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Details: 412-237-9400 or pennbrew.com

Sweet Horror Pop Up

East End Brewing, 147 Julius St., Larimer, will host a Sweet Horror pop up event 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 18.

The event will feature vegan treats from Relish, Sugar Spell Scoops and Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop as well as horror pop culture art from Goods And Evil, Jenni Bee Studio and Skull Soup.

Admission is free.

Details: 412-537-2337 or eastendbrewing.com

Goldschmidt wine dinner

The Carlton, 500 Grant St., Pittsburgh, will host a Goldschmidt special wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

A native of New Zealand who was trained in Australia, winemaker Nick Goldschmidt has wineries in Argentina, Chile, New Zealand and California and is known for producing great wines at affordable prices. Guests will taste one wine from New Zealand and then explore his Alexander Valley selections.

Wines will be paired with culinary delights including mojito marinated Maine lobster phyllo, Arctic char and beef tournedos.

Cost is $99 per person.

Details: 412-391-4099 or thecartltonrestaurant.com

Narcisi Winery

Narcisi Winery's February wine dinner featuring cuisine from Italy's Calabria region will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Menu includes eggplant meatballs with calabresi peppers; house-made cannelloni stuffed with ground pork, ricotta, eggplant and zucchini; fresh grilled swordfish over olives and capers; and honey cookies with fig jam.

The winery is located at 4578 Gibsonia Road. ​Tickets are $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Details: 724-444-4744 or narcisiwinery.com

Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw: Natural Wine Tasting & Talk will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20, at Allegheny Wine Mixer, 5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

The event will feature tasting pours of six natural wines from around the world, one full glass of your favorite plus a snack table for pairing.

Prepaid ticket required. Cost is $37.

Details: 412-252-2337 or alleghenywinemixer.com

Adult prom

Greenhouse Winery, 1048 Pinewood Road, Irwin, will host an adult prom from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25.

The event will feature dinner, dancing, photo booth pictures and five wine samples.

Tickets are $35. Reservations required.

Details: 724-446-5000 or greenhousewinery.com

