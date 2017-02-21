Cod Chowder is a great Lenten favorite

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a hearty soup to warm up the troops on a chilly winter day. This is a wonderful starter or, with a sandwich, a great filling lunch. It's great for the Lenten season, too. The clam juice can be found in the soup/broth area of the market.

Cod Chowder

(makes six to eight servings)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound red skinned potatoes, washed and diced

2 medium leeks, halved and thinly sliced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 bulb fennel, diced

2 teaspoons chopped, fresh thyme

3⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 2 to 3⁄ 4 teaspoon black pepper

3⁄ 4 cup yellow or red bell peppers, diced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups clam juice

1 cup water

1 cup half and half

1 1⁄ 2 pounds cod, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup frozen corn

1⁄ 4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or saucepan over medium heat. Add the potatoes, leeks, celery, fennel, bell peppers, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and let cook about 8 minutes or until most of the vegetables are slightly softened, stirring occasionally. Add the flour and cook, stirring for a minute.

Add the clam juice and water, then bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer about 10 minutes or until the potatoes are just tender. Remove from the heat.

Transfer 1 1⁄ 2 cups of soup to a blender, then add the half and half and carefully blend until smooth.

Add the cod, corn and parsley to the saucepan, then bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Stir in the blended soup mixture, cover and cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes or until the fish is firm, opaque and cooked through. Serve immediately while piping hot.

• • •

Country fare that will certainly be a crowd pleaser, this warming stew will satisfy the whole clan. This is a weekday favorite that goes great the next day too.

Hearty Lamb Stew

(makes six to eight servings)

1⁄ 2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt, divided

1⁄ 2 teaspoon pepper, divided

3 pounds boneless lamb stew meat, cut into 1 1⁄ 2 -inch cubes

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 bottle (15 ounces) Irish stout, divided

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound small new potatoes (or, redskins) quartered

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1⁄ 2 -inch pieces

1⁄ 2 cup water

1 cup frozen peas

1⁄ 4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Combine the flour, a teaspoon of salt and 1⁄ 4 teaspoon of pepper in a large bowl. Add the lamb cubes and toss to coat, shaking off any excess. Discard any remaining flour mixture.

Heat the oil in a dutch oven over medium heat. Cook the lamb in batches, about 7 minutes or until browned on all sides. Remove the meat to a bowl.

Add the onion and 1⁄ 4 -cup stout to the Dutch oven, cook for about 10 minutes, stirring to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Return the lamb to the dutch oven, stir in the remaining stout, sugar, thyme, remaining salt and pepper. If necessary, add enough water so that the liquid just covers the lamb. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the lamb is tender, about 1 1⁄ 2 hours.

Add the potatoes, carrots and 1⁄ 2 cup water, cover and cook until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the peas and the parsley, cook for 5-10 minutes and ladle into bowls.

• • •

Here's a way to get the troops to eat all their vegetables. This is some country fare that's very flavorful.

Tangy Red Cabbage with Apples and Bacon

(makes four servings)

8 slices Irish or thick-cut bacon

1 large onion, sliced

1⁄ 2 small head red cabbage (about one pound), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sugar

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 4 teaspoon black pepper

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and cook 6-8 minutes or until the bacon is crisp. Drain the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate. Coarsely chop the bacon.

Drain all but 2 tablespoons of the drippings from the skillet. Add the onion, cook and stir over medium-high heat or until the onion begins to soften. Add the cabbage and sugar, cook and stir 4-5 minutes or until the cabbage wilts. Add the apple, cook and stir for 3 minutes or until the apple is crisp-tender. Stir in the vinegar and cook for one minute or until the vinegar is absorbed.

Stir in the bacon, salt and pepper. Cook for one minute or until heated through. Serve in a large bowl.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 23 years.