Raglan Road in Epcot is as authentic as you might get outside of Ireland

Those of you lucky enough to make it to Walt Disney World in Florida, and smart enough to look for dinner in the worldwide lineup of Epcot's restaurants, just might have been savvy enough to stop in at Raglan Road.

Television celebrity-chef Kevin Dundon's Irish pub is as authentic as you might get outside of Ireland. He shares ownership with John Cooke and Paul Nolan.

Everything in the pub was imported from Ireland — except the American Kohler commodes, we're told, in restrooms designated with the Gaelic “Fir” and “Mna.”

As proof of authenticity, the panels in the Snug Room and Raglan Room are more than 180 years old. Raglan Road's Library Bar features portraits of James Joyce and playwright Sean O'Casey, along with a book of plays by George Bernard Shaw.

Paddy's Bar includes a series of drawers from an apothecary that dates back 160 years. In the Main Room, a dancer's stage — made from a preacher's pulpit — takes the center spotlight.

And, of course, visitors to Raglan Road remember the terrific food. All those details and history are documented in “The Raglan Road Cookbook: Inside America's Favorite Pub” (Mitchell Beazley, $34.99) by Dundon and Neil Cubley.

Dundon includes 100 of his delicious recipes, jam-packed with all the Irish charm we've come to expect. A selection of a few dishes is perfect for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

“I have written many cookbooks,” says Dundon, whose books include “Back to Basics” and “Modern Irish Food,” among others. “But what we have achieved in ‘Raglan Road' is unique. We shared the story of how the concept came to be and an insight into our friendship and journey.”

Irish fare has not always had the best reputation, equating it to boiled potatoes, boiled cabbage, boiled corned beef. Knock those thoughts out of your head. Asparagus and Goat Cheese Tartlet, Dunbrody Chocolate Jaffa Kiss and Baby Back Pork Ribs with Guinness Reduction are a few of the appetizing dishes.

“I have learned a huge amount from traveling around the world, using different techniques,” says Dundon, who employs “quality Irish ingredients with my personal twist … a modern twist.”

He applies his techniques in his Dunbrody House Hotel and Restaurant, County Wexford. The upscale restaurant is a fine dining establishment.

“The contrast between Dubrody House in Ireland and Raglan Road in the United States is that I can play a lot more with Raglan Road,” he writes. “It's the same quality ingredients but mad ideas and off-the-wall, really creative presentation.”

The cookbook is a fascinating read, including not just history of Vikings and pirates, but a prehistoric tale of footprints over 365 million years old. There are stories of castles, Guinness, and the international growth of Irish pubs. Food memories, exploding the myth of Irish redheads and the real story of St. Patrick are covered.

But even with Dundon's fame, it all comes back to the kitchen and the food.

“It's not about celebrity status,” he says. “I am very lucky to have a job that I love, and I am very lucky to get recognition in the culinary field. However, I would be busy in the kitchen, celebrity or not.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.