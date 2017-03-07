Sweet treats command attention at Priory Fine Pastries in Deutschtown

Prices: Gourmet cakes $20 to $80, depending on size; pies $11.99 to $18.99; wedding cakes start at $3.50 per slice; cheescakes $3.25 for individual sizes and $25.99 to $35.99 for 8-inch rounds; mini desserts such as cannoli, macarons and tiramisu cups with one-dozen minimum range from 75 cents to $2.50; cookies start at 70 cents each and $7.20 per dozen. Breakfast paninis start at three for $5; turkey or chicken salad croissant $6.75, or with chips, beverage and cookie $8.75.

The cakes and pastries that help make events special at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh's North Side come from the Priory's stand-alone bakery in the same historic Deutschtown neighborhood.

Under the direction of head pastry chef Jim Lazeration, Priory Fine Pastries on East Ohio Street turns out cheesecakes, gourmet layer cakes, cupcakes, pies, tiramisu, lady locks, muffins, brownies, donuts, French macarons, and a vast assortment of cookies six days a week.

Baking occurs practically round-the-clock, since Lazeration and his 12-person staff cater to the Priory, the public, and a few area businesses, including Nordstrom's and the Children's Museum. Everything is scratch-made on the premises to be sold the same day, says Lazeration, who often arrives for work at 5 a.m. as the overnight bakers are leaving.

“People who don't live or work on the North Side may not know we sell retail,” says Lazeration, who was executive pastry chef at the Grand Concourse, Station Square, and then at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto before joining the Priory in 2010. The shop does a brisk take-out business when it opens at 6 a.m., although there's seating for folks who want to have coffee and a breakfast sandwich in front of the bakery's picture windows.

Many of the recipes are those Lazeration has created, as well as classics he has tweaked. The Priory's signature cake is the Northsider, a layered confection of yellow cake with peanut-butter buttercream frosting and chopped Clark Bar garnish — a nod to the milk chocolate-peanut butter candy invented by Irish immigrant David L. Clark whose business originated in the 1880s on the site of the bakery today.

A dozen other cakes, ranging from Black Forest to raspberry ganache to Boston cream, are available in a variety of sizes from six- to 12-inch layered rounds to full sheet cakes. Customized cheesecakes come in 8-inch rounds and in flavors such as Bailey's, hazelnut, Key lime, and white chocolate. Pies can be ordered with fruit or cream fillings, and mini desserts include chocolate-covered strawberries, walnut-coated brownies, chocolate Oreo mousse cups, fruit tarts, and cupcakes in flavors like burnt almond. Other treats include raspberry pecan muffins, orange scones, single-serve zucchini loaves, bagels and up to 18 varieties of cookies, ranging from buckeyes to old-fashioned chocolate chip.

Priory Fine Pastries opened in 2004 to provide cakes and other confections for the Priory, a former Benedictine Monastery on Pressley Street that was transformed into a 42-room boutique hotel by the Graf family in 1986. It includes the adjoining Grand Hall, a former church that now is rented for weddings and other events. Built in 1888, the Priory is a nationally registered historic landmark.

In the fall of 2016, the Priory Hospitality Group purchased Mansions on Fifth, a luxury Shadyside hotel on what had been Millionaire's Row a century ago. Lazeration and his crew bake for that establishment, too.

Crème brulee is one of Lazeration's favorite desserts. The other is a pie simply made with Granny Smith apples and just one seasoning — cinnamon. Although he orders crème brulee when he dines in restaurants, few have the satiny texture and just-right sweetness that make the French custard a special treat, Lazeration says.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Vanilla Crème Brulee

8 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1¾ cups heavy cream

½ cup half & half

1 vanilla bean

10 large egg yolks

Raw or granulated sugar for caramelizing tops

Red raspberries for garnish

Powdered sugar for garnish

Heat oven at 250 degrees. In two-quart saucepan, add sugar, heavy cream and half & half. On cutting board, slice vanilla bean in half long-ways. Use tip of paring knife to scrape out seeds and add seeds to pot. Heat on medium heat to simmer — at least five minutes — using a whisk to stir the cream mixture. Do not let mixture boil over. Turn off heat and let rest for 10 minutes. Temper egg yolks with cream mixture. Pour mixture through strainer. Portion into 6-ounce ramekins. Place ramekins on half-sheet tray in oven. With a pitcher, fill sheet tray with hot water from your sink halfway up the pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 45 minutes or until set. Remove ramekins from oven one at a time and place in refrigerator to cool for five hours. Before serving, sprinkle top of crème brulee with sugar-in-the-raw or granulated sugar just enough to coat surface. Caramelize the sugar with a blow torch and top with fresh raspberries. Put a little powdered sugar in a strainer and dust the top of the crème brulee. Serve. Yields four 6-ounce portions.