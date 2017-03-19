Giunta Produce Market in North Apollo under new ownership, now open year-round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Its easy to get in all of your servings of fruits and veggies, thanks to Giunta Produce Market on River Road in North Apollo.

The market opened in 1954, owned and operated by three Italian brothers — Joe, John and Mike Giunta.

Offering personalized customer service, the market sells fresh fruits, vegetables, candy, jellies, cider, raw local honey, gift baskets, flowers, hanging baskets and more at competitive pricing.

Giunta's has developed a loyal following throughout the decades.

“I have shopped Giunta's for 20 years,” says Nadine Salomon of Washington Township. “The produce quality is always excellent and the pricing is reasonable. I've been coming here since I was a kid. Now my kids love going there to pick out their produce.”

As the Giunta brothers aged, thoughts of selling and retiring prompted the brothers to put the word out that Giuntas was for sale.

“We were getting older,” says Joe Giunta of Plum. “We worked there our whole lives.”

Enter the Eckman family of East Vandergrift. Bernie and Tammy Eckman own M&M Well Service, but they say the gas drilling industry has slowed down significantly in Pennsylvania in the past 13 years.

They purchased Giunta's in 2016 and recruited family members to run the business with them. Five seasonal part-time employees are hired during the busier spring and summer months.

“We knew it was time for a new adventure,” Bernie says. “We approached the Giunta brothers and purchased the business.”

The Eckmans rolled up their sleeves and followed the brothers Joe and John for two months (Mike resides in Aruba), shadowing them and learning the ins and outs of running the produce market.

Bernie worked with John for two months learning the produce purchasing end, and Tammy gained store front operations knowledge from Joe.

“The Eckmans are hard workers,” John Giunta says.

The Eckmans say the toughest aspect is going to the Strip District at 3 a.m. to purchase produce, and then hurrying back to get it packed and ready for selling.

They purchase additional produce from Ebensburg, and Youngstown, Ohio, and buy seasonally from local auctions and orchards.

Top sellers are bananas, Chambersburg peaches, fresh leaf lettuce, peppers, pickles, cucumbers and custom-made fruit baskets.

“We decided to open year round because there isn't another produce market in the A-K Valley open all year,” Tammy says. “We wanted to give our customers the opportunity to be able to purchase fresh produce year round as opposed to only the summer months.”

Both Joe and John check in weekly with the Eckmans, assisting with all aspects of the business.

“We purchased the business from the Giunta brothers as a business transaction, but in return have gained a great friendship,” Tammy says.

The Eckmans added “bread day”on Thursdays, with local fresh breads from a baker in Vandergrift.

Scoop up some jelly beans — a tradition that still continues at Giunta's — with a selection than includes cinnamon, licorice, fruit, spice and sour.

Valos Chocolates from Arnold and fresh seasonal fruit baskets are available.

Seasonal wreaths, flowers, hanging baskets, ferns, potted arrangements and vegetable plants will soon fill the outdoor garden at Giuntas.

“We are always looking to add new product and would eventually like to turn the business into a country market,” Tammy says.

The Eckmans say they are eating more fruits and veggies these days and try everything they sell. “Business has been good due to having loyal dedicated customers that have been very happy to see that we are open all year long,” Tammy says. “Such positive energy from everyone. We have had such a great open welcome from the community.

“It is bittersweet,” Joe says. “I am used to being busy and I am retired now. I want them to do good. I shop there.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.