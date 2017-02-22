Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Dining News: Union Trust Building restaurants, Lidia's, March wine tasting, and BRGR

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The Union Standard's Wood Roasted Locust Point Chicken, hearty greens and sweet onion salad with shmaltz vinaigrette.
The Union Standard's Crown of Stone - Bulleit bourbon, lemon, anise and egg white.

Union Trust Building

The recently renovated Union Trust Building, 501 Grant St., Downtown, is home to two new restaurants.

Union Standard, the latest venture of chef Derek Stevens, opened last week. The casual yet elegant eatery offers local, seasonal foods and specializes in the cuisine of the American Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian regions. Its raw bar features shellfish and seafood of the Northeast. An open kitchen with a wood-fired rotisserie and grill creates a warm and inviting space.

A longtime fixture in the city's dining scene, Stevens has worked at the Duquesne Club and Hyeholde and as executive chef at Big Burrito's Eleven in the Strip District.

Union Standard's hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with lunch and brunch service starting in coming weeks.

Details: 412-281-0738 or unionstandardpgh.com

Eddie V's will open March 6 in the Union Trust Building.

The restaurant is known for seasonal, prime seafood flown in daily, hand-carved steaks and smooth jazz.

A portion of proceeds from wine sales during a preview week, Feb. 27 to March 4, will benefit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Details: 412-391-1714 or eddiev.com

Lidia's

Lidia's, 1400 Smallman St. in the Strip District, will host its annual winter wild game dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Menu includes roasted rabbit leg with cipolline onions, pheasant cacciatore with spinach pappardelle, wild boar ravioli with rosemary butter and savory drizzle, venison short ribs with spinach spaetzle and baby carrots, housemade pineapple sorbetto, assorted cookies and wine pairings.

Cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Lidia's also will celebrate 16 years in Pittsburgh with a special dinner hosted by Lidia Bastianich from 5 to 9 p.m. March 9.

Menu includes Lidia's signature Caesar salad, rice and zucchini crostata, roasted pepper rolls stuffed with tuna, shrimp and cannellini bean bruschetta with arugula, eggplant rollatini, cacio e pere ravioli with pecorino and cracked pepper, baked ziti; choice of pork and beef cabbage rolls, chicken breast over braised spinach, pork loin and eggplant gratinate, beef short rib, rosemary marinated lamb chops or grilled salmon filet; and choice of apricot and blueberry tart, tiramisu or Grandma Rosa's apple cake.

Cost is $60 per person and an additional $30 for wine pairings.

Details: 412-552-0150 or lidias-pittsburgh.com

March wine tasting

Blue North Restaurant, 1701 Duncan Ave., Allison Park, will host wine tastings featuring selections from winemaker Charles Smith on March 14 and 15.

Featured wines include Kung Fu Girl Riesling, The Velvet Devil Merlot and Boom Boom Syrah.

Cost is $35 per person. Reservations required.

Adding a BRGR

BRGR is bringing its gourmet burgers and handmade shakes to Downtown Pittsburgh this spring.

The restaurant will open up its fifth Pittsburgh-area location at the former G&G Noodle Bar at 535 Liberty Ave. The other locations are in East Liberty, Cranberry, the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon and at PNC Park during Pirates games.

The new restaurant will have seating for 90, a full bar service and an outdoor patio.

Details: facebook.com/brgrpgh

Send Dining News to tribliving.com.

