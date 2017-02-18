Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Revival Chili serves up hot food and second chances

Tory N. Parrish | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Jordan Robarge knows how hard it is to move on from a mistake.

He was convicted of underage drinking while a University of Virginia student in 2012, but the conviction haunted the systems engineering major when he applied for jobs three years later.

The story repeated itself again and again: Robarge would ace the job interview but then hit a roadblock, he said.

“I (would get) to the final round. Then I would get a call that I had a background check, and they wouldn't give me an offer.”

That's what led him to start Revival Chili, a chili business that hires ex-convicts and others who have experienced barriers to employment. The company, incorporated in October, employs three people, two of whom have criminal convictions.

“The idea with Revival Chili is that eventually we'll enable our employees to start their own food trucks … and create their own thing,” Robarge said.

Read the full story at UpGruv

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.