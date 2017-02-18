Revival Chili serves up hot food and second chances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jordan Robarge knows how hard it is to move on from a mistake.

He was convicted of underage drinking while a University of Virginia student in 2012, but the conviction haunted the systems engineering major when he applied for jobs three years later.

The story repeated itself again and again: Robarge would ace the job interview but then hit a roadblock, he said.

“I (would get) to the final round. Then I would get a call that I had a background check, and they wouldn't give me an offer.”

That's what led him to start Revival Chili, a chili business that hires ex-convicts and others who have experienced barriers to employment. The company, incorporated in October, employs three people, two of whom have criminal convictions.

“The idea with Revival Chili is that eventually we'll enable our employees to start their own food trucks … and create their own thing,” Robarge said.

