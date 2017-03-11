Talia Cucina & Rosticceria is Vallozzi's laid-back cousin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Owners of a popular fine dining restaurant are swapping the white tablecloth for a more casual concept at their newest venture.

Talia Cucina & Rosticceria, opening March 13 in the former Alcoa building at 425 Sixth Ave., Pittsburgh, will be the laid back cousin of Vallozzi's, the longstanding and well-loved Greensburg establishment.

“They've had the classic Vallozzi's for the longest time,” says Talia executive chef Steve Lanzilotti. “This is their venture into something that's not the norm, something that's new, more contemporary. We want to have a nice, casual, fun vibe.”

The Vallozzi family business started when Helen Vallozzi began making gnocchi in her basement in 1955, a passion that led to the opening of a restaurant in Latrobe. Her son Ernie came on board, the restaurant moved to a larger space in Greensburg, and his sons Julian and Dante also later joined the business. A second Vallozzi's opened in Pittsburgh near Market Square five years ago.

The Vallozzis kept it in the family when selecting a leader for their new project. Lanzilotti previously worked at the Pittsburgh location. At Talia, he plans to mix classic and contemporary techniques to present his unique take on Italian food.

“We are featuring porchetta, which is very rustic and classic,” Lanzilotti says. “There are also some composed dishes that will have a modern twist, but it's still all very Italian.”

Highlights include the linguini and clam sauce with andouille sausage, a 30-day aged prime rib and, on occasion, in-house charcuterie. Pastas also are all house-made.

The showpiece of the open kitchen is a tall red rotisserie from France, which the chef and his team will use to make whole chickens, dry-aged ribeyes, the porchetta and lamb leg, among other options.

“We are going to try to find all kinds of fun things to put on there,” Lanzilotti says. “At some point, I'll try to put a whole fish on there. I'll try to find a suckling pig that's small enough to fit on there. We'll even try vegetables. We'll play around with it. It's such an old school method but it was kind of lost. That open-fire method of cooking is coming back strong.”

Lanzilotti has a preference for a “slow and low” cooking style and simple, refined recipes.

“I really believe in layered cooking—throw an ingredient in, let it cook, season it, add another one,” he says. “Let each flavor speak for itself and by the end product, you have this nice, cohesive flavor profile.”

In keeping with the focus on simplicity, Talia's decor is understated, with high-backed booths, wood floors and dark walls. Lanzilotti says street artists will be commissioned to create pieces to display on the walls as a nod to Italy's appreciation for such artwork.

Bar manager Scott DiBenedetto has created an approachable, fun program featuring Negroni and prosecco on tap as well as an extensive selection of amari, Italian herbal liqueurs. An array of easily assembled cocktails were created to pair well with menu items.

“With the complexity of the ingredients we are using in the drinks, a little bit goes a long way,” DiBenedetto says.

Details: taliapgh.com

Rachel Weaver is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.