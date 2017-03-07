Longtime fish fry volunteers revel in camaraderie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lenten season fish fries have long been a tradition in Western Pennsylvania, at churches, fire halls or wherever groups can round up a fryer. Almost all are run by volunteers, many of whom have been working these fundraising events for decades. Here a few of those determined souls who return to their unpaid jobs year after year, not just out of a sense of duty, but also as a source of companionship and camaraderie.

He just can't say ‘no'

It's 25 years and counting since Gene Maselli, 74, of Greensburg started helping with fish fries at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hempfield, where he and wife Jackie have been parishioners for 49 years.

“He's one of those volunteers who are always ready to help wherever there's a need,” says Marisa Cazden, parish music director and staff liaison for the fish fry volunteer group.

After retiring from Latrobe Steel, Maselli began working as parish maintenance supervisor, which came with the fish fry committee chairman post attached.

He took a hiatus some years back after giving up the maintenance position, but now has been back for several years to “fry the fish and do anything else that needs done.”

“I keep threatening to retire, but some people say, ‘When you go, we go,' ” he says. “I guess I just don't know the meaning of the word ‘no.' ”

The work starts each week with ordering food and other products and making sure they're on site by Thursday. A sufficient number of volunteers also has to be secured.

“On Friday, we had to make sure the fryers and ovens were all in working order, and that the place was clean,” Maselli says. “On Friday night, we'd do clean-up, and then we'd be back in on Saturday morning to clean the fryers and put in new oil.”

Maselli says he couldn't have managed the job without Jackie's help.

“She's my right-hand man — or woman,” he says. “She tells me where I need to be and when. If I need to call someone, I just ask her and she has the number right there.”

Something else that keeps him coming back is the camaraderie among volunteers, many of whom have become friends outside of the church walls.

He does see a need for fresh blood, though.

“At one point, I think the average age of the kitchen crew was about 90,” he jokes. “It would be nice if some younger people would step in.”

Still, Maselli says he'll continue to cook for the fish fries, other church events and monthly Knights of Columbus dinners for as long as he can.

“I just enjoy working with this group of wonderful people. We're always laughing and joking,” he says. “In all these years, I've never heard a cross word from anyone.”

“Every year we get bigger,” says chairman Tom Stumpo of the Our Lady of Grace Church Lenten fish fries.

Stumpo, who also serves as parish grounds and maintenance supervisor, offered these statistics from recent years:

The parish will go through 3,600 pounds of fish during an average Lenten season. That equates to 1,500 baked fish dinners, 1,000 fried fish dinners and 2,500 fish sandwiches.

One thousand pounds of cole slaw will make 3,100 servings, while 5,000 pierogies will weigh 600 pounds.

Diners also go through 1,400 pounds of macaroni and cheese and 1,300 pounds of French fries.

Our Lady of Grace Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. every Friday in Lent, except Good Friday, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-838-9480 or ourladyofgracechurch.org

Norvelt family tradition

Outside the Roosevelt Hall in Norvelt last Friday, drivers jockeyed for parking spots, a line of hungry patrons snaked out the door and the scent of frying fish wafted into the cool air.

Inside, Bobby Maczka, manager of the hall, which is a facility of the Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department, stood shoulder to shoulder with other volunteers, preparing meals for a crowd that soon filled the hall.

Maczka has been involved with fish fries since his days as a junior firefighter with the department.

“I'm a cook. I got stuck in the kitchen when I joined here and I've never gotten out,” Maczka says, laughing.

Throughout the season, he and his brothers, also firefighters, man different food stations including seafood, slaw, fries and other Lenten Friday favorites.

“It's a family tradition. Dad was a firefighter. Mom was a member of the ladies' auxiliary. It's in our blood,” says Maczka, 58.

Like many fire departments and churches, the weekly events are a prime fundraiser. The department resumed the popular fish fests about 10 years ago, following a break.

“We did fish fries in the 1970s and 1980s. I helped out then,” Maczka says.

An aging auxiliary led the department to turn to other fundraisers for a time, he says.

“I brought up the idea at one of our meetings. I said, ‘Maybe we should have a fish fry here,' ” Maczka says.

The department was again seeking a dependable fundraiser, and the increasingly popular fries seemed like a good idea. And Maczka wanted to give diners their money's worth.

“I said if we do it, I want to do it the right way, with big fish and a full dinner,” he says.

A few department members who worked in the restaurant business helped develop a winning breading recipe, Maczka says. And the lines started forming.

“It just grew more than we ever expected,” he says.

A typical Friday sees 600 to 700 pounds of fish move through the kitchen and onto plates or packaged for take-out.

“We already passed that on our pre-Lenten fish fries. Last year, toward the end, we were up to 800 to 900 pounds of fish,” Maczka says.

Georgia Speer, auxiliary treasurer, says those numbers translate to between 1,200 and 1,500 orders of sandwiches and dinners each Friday.

Along with the sides provided with each dinner, a typical Friday's sales include 175 additional orders of shrimp, 265 sides each of macaroni and cheese and haluski and 310 sides of pierogies.

About 75 to 80 volunteers, from fire department and auxiliary members to nearby residents, help fill those plates each week.

“(Maczka's) a big part of it,” Speer says. “He's obviously so heavily involved. He's a big part of everything that goes on down there.”

Profits typically are directed to any current outstanding need.

Upkeep on the 30-year-old hall runs between $20,000 to $25,000 per year, he says.

In 2014, the fundraiser — a joint project of the department and its auxiliary — brought in $30,000 toward the purchase of a new squad truck.

Asked the reason for the event's ongoing popularity, Maczka has a ready answer.

“I think it's the fish. We have a good, tasty fish. It's a good flavor. We have a big hall. People can sit down and socialize, like at a restaurant. We have people who come from Indiana, Somerset. They come for the taste of the fish,” he says.

Norvelt VFD Lenten fish fry, 3 -7 p.m. every Friday during Lent; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Good Friday, 2325 Mt. Pleasant Road, Norvelt. Details: 724-423-8558 or norveltroosevelthall.com

Pierogie posse

They sit around the table making homemade pierogie and memories.

These eight ladies — ages 78 to 89 — have dedicated the past 18 years to making the potato and cheese balls nestled between fresh dough for the Holy Family Church Lenten Fish Fry, in Creighton.

Liz Cesaretti, 78, and Marilyn Misera, 80, both of Frazer Township; Dolores Lowe, 80, of Tarentum, Marilyn Cupec, 81, Pauline Hall, 85, Zora Czemerda, 86, and Loretta Kresiak, 87, all of Creighton, and Pauline DeVita, 89, of West Deer, recently spent more than 16 hours over two days stretching dough and adding the Russet potato and cheddar cheese filling to make sure the diners who come to the fish fry get a taste of grandma's cooking. The dough is a secret recipe, they say — they won't reveal the ingredients.

Misera's husband, Ed Misera, 85, and John Rovnan, 70, of Natrona Heights, who is from Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum, roll out the dough and cut into individual pieces, laying them on trays next to the trays of potato and cheese filling.

The senior citizens have made 3,500 pierogie from 300 pounds of potatoes. Cost is $9 for a dozen, $2.50 for three. They also make haluski — fried cabbage and noodles — and other items for the weekly fish fry.

They sold 45 dozen on March 3, so they most likely will be back together making more before Lent is over.

But for these senior citizens, it's more than food. It's a time to be together and share a laugh or a story about one of their children or grandchildren, their spouse or their neighbors.

It's what bonds them, keeps them connected to their community. It's a day out and a way of helping make something that's a dying art these days — homemade pierogie.

“It's a way to socialize and talk to other people,” Lowe says. “I've learned when you do good things for people you will get something good in return.”

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the church — raising about 40 percent of the funds.

“It's like a quilting bee, only you get to sit,” says Cupec's daughter, Joan, 55. “These volunteers are unbelievable. They care about their church, and their community, where many have lived most of their lives.”

“It gives us something to do,” Czemerda says. “We love it. If we don't do things like this, then we might not get to see each other. It adds something positive to our lives. We will do it as long as we can.”

They worry about that time when they can no longer do it. Sitting in a chair in the church hall for hours using their fingers to pinch pierogie isn't easy. It takes a little longer to stand up when they are done.

But they definitely want the tradition to continue, so they are eager to teach a newcomer. A few of the younger helpers include Betty Lawson, 71, of Lower Burrell, who tallies the number of pierogie, and daughter Roben Pochan, 49, of Natrona Heights, as well as Carol Buchko, 71, of Arnold, who want to carry on the legacy.

“These ladies are fantastic,” Buchko says. “All of them. They've welcomed me to this group. … I don't belong to the parish, but I feel like I belong here.”

Cesaretti, being one of the youngest, drives some of the ladies.

“I am like the Access bus,” she says. “I am glad to take them wherever they want to go. They are my friends, and I enjoy spending time with them.”

Holy Family Church Lenten Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every Friday during Lent, 767 Freeport Road, Creighton. Details: 724-224-8342