Dining News: City Works, Lautrec, Lola Bistro, and Wigle Whiskey

City Works

City Works will open at its new location at 2 PPG Place, Downtown Pittsburgh, on March 11.

The restaurant, helmed by general manager Ryan Steen and executive chef John London, offers a craft beer list of over 90 local, regional and global craft brews complemented by classic American cuisine with unique twists.

Over a quarter of the draft selection is sourced from breweries around Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania including East End Brewing Co., Penn Brewery, Yards Brewing Co., Sly Fox Brewing Co., Erie Brewing Co. and others. Beers are offered in full-sized portions as well as six-ounce tasting portions. Pre-selected flights are on the menu, and a build-your-own flight option is available as well. With a constantly rotating draft list, there is always a new rare brew on tap.

The dining menu offers a wide selection of options for a business lunch, dinner date or game-watching, including duck confit nachos, wild mushroom flatbread, and the namesake City Works Burger topped with aged white cheddar, lettuce, dill pickle, vine-ripened tomato served on a toasted brioche bun. Entrees include a chipotle maple-glazed pork chop, smoked barbecue ribs with housemade barbecue sauce, mascarpone creamed corn, coleslaw and Idaho thick-cut fries; and a Scottish salmon with braised fennel, oven-dried tomatoes and crème fraiche fingerling potatoes.

Happy hour and late night menus include a 1.5-pound giant pretzel served with three dipping sauces: beer cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese and Dusseldorf mustard.

The restaurant also has private and semi-private event offerings for groups and parties.

City Works will celebrate its opening from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 11, with St. Patrick's Day specials. Featured selections include Iron City Light, Light Mango, Block House IPA and Magner's Cider Pear and Apple.

Details: 412-448-2900 or cityworksrestaurant.com/pittsburgh

Lautrec

Lautrec restaurant at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington has been honored with Five-Star status in the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide.

This is Lautrec's ninth consecutive Five-Star rating in the prestigious guide. The first honor came in 2009.

By again receiving the highest ranking from Forbes, Lautrec is in a select group of only 29 restaurants in the world to hold both the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and the coveted AAA Five-Diamond award.

Details: 866-399-6957 or nemacolin.com

Lola Bistro

Lola Bistro, 1100 Galveston Ave. on Pittsburgh's North Side, will host a wine dinner, “California Wines and Her Immigrants' Cuisine,” at 6:30 p.m. March 16.

The first course will focus on Peru, with scallop and salmon ceviche with plantain chips; second course, Colombia, with arepa with barbacoa lamb and ancho chili sauce; third course, Vietnam, with vegetable spring roll with nuoc cham; fourth course, Portugal and Italy, with chioppino; and fifth course, Armenia, with gata pastry.

Cost is $70 with wine pairings. Reservations required.

Details: 412-322-1106 or lola-bistro.com

Wigle Whiskey

Wigle Whiskey earned 16 medals at this year's American Craft Spirits Association conference in Nashville, the most of any American craft distillery.

After tasting spirits from entrants across 39 states, this year's panel of judges selected winners of each spirit category to award gold, silver and bronze medals. Over 600 spirits were submitted overall.

Spirits were judged on appearance, aroma intensity, aroma complexity, palate concentration, palate complexity, body, character and nature of alcohol, texture and finish.

Wigle was awarded a silver medal for Barrel-Rested Ginever, and bronze medals for their Ginever, Arriba Ginever, Walkabout Apple Whiskey, Afterglow Ginger Whiskey, Straight Wheat Whiskey, Pennsylvania Yellow Corn Bourbon, Wapsie Valley Bourbon, Cask Strength Wapsie Valley Bourbon, Deep Cut Rye Whiskey, Northern Exposure, Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey, Landlocked Spiced, Landlocked Spiced & Oaked, Absent Minded Absinthe and O'zapft is Oktoberfest whiskey.

The distillery took home 12 medals in 2016 and six in 2015.

Pittsburgh will host the 2018 conference.

In other Wigle news, the distillery, 2401 Smallman St., will host a free event featuring a whiskey pairing theme each Wednesday in March. Staff seeks to test the limits of pairing by highlighting a few atypical complements to the spirit: wood, beer, coffee and ice cream. Each week will feature demos and sampling from 5 to 8 p.m. alongside local partners. Guests are encouraged to RSVP online.

The schedule is as follows: March 8, Whiskey and Beer: Pairing Flights with Dancing Gnome Brewery; March 15, Whiskey and Coffee: Coffee Sampling and DIY Coffee Liqueur with La Prima Espresso; and March 29, Whiskey and Ice Cream: Spiked Milkshakes with Millie's Homemade Ice Cream.

www.wiglewhiskey.com/event-tickets

Cure'ated returns

This spring, chef Justin Severino will once again host his popular Cure'ated dinner series.

The series of collaborative meals features renowned chefs from across the continent cooking with Severino and his team at Cure and Morcilla. The series will kick off its third year of dinners on April 3, at Morcilla, 3519 Butler St., Lawrenceville, with a visit from Benjamin Sukle of Providence, R.I., restaurants Birch and Oberlin. Reservations will begin at 5 p.m. Cost is $95 per person excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling 412-652-9924 beginning March 3, at 11 a.m.

Following Cure'ated dinners include Nate Middleton of Home of the Brave and Scott Vivian of Beast in Toronto at Cure, 5336 Butler St., Lawrenceville, May 8; Carrie Blease and Rupert Blease of Lord Stanley in San Francisco at Morcilla June 12; Tarver King of The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville, Va., at Cure July 10; and Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall Barbeque in Asheville, N.C., at White Oak Farm in Hampton Township Aug. 6.

Reservations for subsequent Cure'ated series dinners will become available one month prior to the date of each event.

Details: curepittsburgh.com

