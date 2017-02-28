Mindful Brewing a welcome addition to burgeoning local craft scene
Mindful Brewing Co. is a difficult place to ignore.
The 10-barrel brewery and restaurant glows like a red beacon at the busy intersection of Route 88 and Castle Shannon Boulevard, beckoning curious diners and drinkers.
Attracting customers has not been a problem since Mindful opened in mid-January. The kitchen has had to hustle to keep up with orders for its locally focused fare, and brewers Marcus Cox and Nick Jones have been working hard to keep a rotating selection of porters, IPAs and a few experimental beers on tap.
Cox and Jones have it under control, though. They're not rookies. Cox, 42, has spent about 15 years in the beer industry, including at Thunder Road Brewing Co. in his native Australia. Jones, 30, spent several years as the general manager at 99 Bottles in Carnegie.
Less than a week after Mindful opened, Cox and Jones sat down with the Trib to discuss their plans for the future and what they hope to contribute to Pittsburgh's growing craft beer scene. An edited transcript follows:
Question: So what has the past week been like for you?
Marcus Cox: Better for us than the guys in the kitchen. We obviously tend to work on slightly longer cycles with the brewing. We've got a full week lead time so we were well prepared. To be honest, we're probably the calmest two guys in the building.
Question: Once the excitement from being new subsides, how are you guys looking to separate yourselves?
Nick Jones: I think the biggest thing for us is not worrying about what other breweries are doing. We're worrying about the quality that we're putting out. That's the biggest thing. We want to make beer that we're happy to drink and that we're happy with.
Question: Do you have a favorite on tap right now?
Cox: It tends to be the one that came out most recently. And we are kind of churning through them to some degree. I really like the Amber ale. It was a kind of mindset that we'd try to make something that had the appearance of something in the Yuengling range, but has aspects of craft to it. It was still drinkable for a guy that kind of walked in wearing a Steelers baseball cap.
Jones: We want it to be like a pretty full range of offerings that everyone who walks in here is going to find a beer that we produce that they find to be drinkable and of good quality.
Cox: At the other end of the spectrum, there's a double IPA that's coming out this week. We've got a Vermont-style turbid ale, so we can definitely do that craft stuff. We're going to work our way through the spectrum.
Question: The food concept here is locavore. Does that translate to the beer at all?
Cox: It's pretty challenging. Obviously not a lot of barley grown in Pennsylvania. So, that's the first challenge.
Jones: And what is here gets snatched up pretty quickly.
Cox: Hops are actually working out much better. We've hooked up with a relatively local hop farm called Sunny Brae. The initial additions of our amber ale are using hops from that farm. They don't have enough supply to guarantee us the whole year. So we'll get one or two batches out of them and then we need to move on to commercially available products.
Question: I'd like to back up and talk about how both of you came to this project. I guess we can start with you, Marcus. What's your background in brewing and how did you get here?
Cox: I'd been brewing in Melbourne, Australia, for almost 15 years prior to moving here. My wife got a job at Pitt. We were committed to relocate somewhere and made that decision two years ago. And out of all the offers that she was presented with, this was the most attractive. … It was time for me to move on and I found Nick and Dustin (Jones). Dustin is one of the owners. Just through an online forum. A job posting. And things moved relatively quickly from there.
Question: What about you, Nick?
Jones: He mentioned Dustin, who owns 99 Bottles. I was the GM there for the last five years. It started as a brain child between Dustin and myself. I've been homebrewing for quite some time. I have a bachelor's in microbiology, so that's always something I found pretty interesting. One day we were kicking around ideas and it was kind of like, let's start a brewery.
Question: What other brewers do you take inspiration from?
Jones: Working at 99 Bottles, local beers are always important for me, so that's an outlet where I got to meet all these local brewers ... Dave Cerminara at Apis Meadery. He's been a huge help. He used to work at Penn (Brewery). Meg Evans from Rock Bottom , I think she's one of the premier brewers in Pittsburgh right now. Even the guys at Grist House , Brian Eaton has been super helpful.
Cox: Everybody in the industry has been incredibly open, very accommodating. Pittsburgh's really interesting in the sense that it's got incredible brewing tradition. It's got a lot of people not stuck in their ways with what they drink, but somewhat conservative with their tastes. And then at the same time, you've got two breweries that make all their money just off making a series of beers that are completely cloudy and turbid.
Question: Who are you talking about?
Cox: Brew Gentlemen and Dancing Gnome. I'm not saying they're my heroes, but what I'm saying is that's a good representation of the spectrum.
Question: What are your biggest challenges or concerns at this point?
Cox: If this keeps up, the first one's space.
Jones: Especially after the first week, space is a big one. Output. Being able to keep up with how much beer we've been blowing through.
