Building the perfect taco with Michael Madigan's Vagabond Taco Truck

Prices: Tacos start at $3, tortas are $8.75, burritos are $9.50, and sides are $3 to $7.

It's springtime, a season when food trucks hit the road in big numbers.

Although some roll year-round, these mobile meal-makers kick into high gear when days grow longer and warmer.

Michael Madigan launched Vagabond Taco Truck a year ago, after working as executive chef at Vue 412 on Mt. Washington. While his menu also includes nachos, Mission-style burritos and quesadillas for kids, tacos are Vagabond's mainstay. Folks can choose from classic Mexican varieties as well as tacos with a Mediterranean spin.

“Tacos are street food — they're the most approachable food there is — and so tasty,” Madigan says. “The simplicity of the taco on its own is wonderful, but when you make an over-the-top taco, you're into the gourmet realm.”

On a recent Saturday at Yellow Bridge Brewery in Delmont, Madigan prepared deluxe tacos made with sliced, roasted chicken breast, guacamole, avocado, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and smoked herbed Gouda cheese. They were seasoned with grilling spices and chili peppers, garnished with corn and black beans, and wrapped in toasted corn tortillas.

“It's my everything-on-a-taco,” Madigan says. “I call it ‘dragging it through the garden.' ”

Simpler tacos include choice of protein, whether pork, chicken, beef or fish, and the customer's pick of toppings that might include fresh green or red salsa or Pico de Gallo, a salsa fresca made from chopped tomato, onion, peppers and key lime juice. While cilantro is optional — “It's a seasoning people either love or hate,” Madigan says — lime juice is a must when it comes to most Mexican fare.

One of Vagabond's featured side dishes is Madigan's version of street corn, which is soaked in water, grilled in the husk, then taken off the cob and seasoned with butter, Parmesan cheese and chili powder, and back to the grill.

“You can eat it with a fork or scoop it with nacho chips. Everyone goes for the chips,” Madigan says.

His Mediterranean tacos are wrapped in Bibb lettuce with a flavor profile based on garlic, onion, olives, chick peas, tomatoes, but no chilies.

Because tacos have as much vegetable content as meat, they are wholesome, which is also part of the appeal, and a reflection of the chef's interest in preparing dishes that eliminate frying, says Madigan, who attended the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park and worked at restaurants just outside New York City before moving to Pittsburgh. “I've always taken a purist approach toward food. I find the best products are the simplest.”

With $7,200 raised through KIVA Loans online, Madigan is in the process of remodeling his food truck, but he says he is booked for the season with gigs that include the Wine, Whiskey, Food Truck Fest on March 25 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, and Food Truck a Palooza on May 6 at the Waterfront in Homestead. Both events will include scores of different food truck vendors.

Deluxe Tacos

Building the perfect taco from scratch requires several recipes, none of which is difficult, Madigan says. There's more than enough in each of the following for four to six tacos.

Roast Chicken

One 3- or 3½-pound chicken

½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp. coriander

½ tsp. chili powder

Black pepper and kosher salt to taste

Zest of one whole lime

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Juice of half a lemon; reserve other half for inside the bird

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Combine all ingredients, except chicken to make wet rub. Slather on the chicken and bake for 20 minutes per pound or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees in the thickest part of the breast. Place other lemon half into cavity, squeezing juice into cavity.

Chipotle Sour Cream

1 12-ounce container of sour cream

2 smoked chipotle peppers or 4-ounce canned peppers, including the adobo liquid

Splash of lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Puree all ingredients with immersion blender or fork

Pico de Gallo (Salsa Fresca)

Two ripe steak tomatoes (about 1⁄ 2 -pound), finely diced

Juice of one lime

1 tsp minced garlic

½ Spanish onion, finely diced

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Thoroughly mix all ingredients.

Easy Guacamole Dip

Flesh of 3 avocados, mashed

½ cup of chipotle sour cream

½ cup of Pico de Gallo

Score whole avocados lengthwise with knife, split open and remove seeds, scoop out flesh with spoon and mash flesh with fork. Discard seeds and rinds. Mix together all ingredients until thoroughly blended. Mix with chipotle sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Taco (for one)

1 tortilla

1 Tbsp. chipotle sour cream

1 Tbsp. of your favorite shredded cheese

1 Tbsp. of guacamole

1 Tbsp. Pico de Gallo

3 to 4 slices of roasted chicken breast (1-inch thick strips)

1⁄ 2 cup shredded lettuce or Napa cabbage

Black beans (canned or fresh-cooked) for garnish

Corn (fresh off the cob or canned) for garnish

Whole leaf cilantro for garnish

1⁄ 8 th lime slice for garnish

Avocado slices for garnish

Warm tortilla for two minutes in 325-degree oven or in skillet and remove to plate. Place 1 tablespoon chipotle sour cream on each tortilla, followed by ½ cup lettuce or cabbage, 1 tablespoon of shredded cheese, three or four strips of chicken breast, 1 tablespoon guacamole, 1 tablespoon Pico de Gallo, and garnish with fresh corn kernels and black beans, cilantro sprigs, sliced avocado, sliced red pepper and lime.